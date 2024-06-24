Stellar dance performance showcased at Batemans Bay Public School

Public schools up and down the region have been hard at work preparing for the Far South Coast Dance Festival.
Showcasing the talent of students from Kindergarten to Year 12, the festival is open to all style of dance from hip hop and street styles to lyrical and jazz.
As Batemans Bay Public School gathered last Thursday afternoon to celebrate their sport stars with a ribbon ceremony, the two dance troupes performed their pieces for the school community.
Students had performed both dances at Shoalhaven Eisteddfod on May 16, ahead of the performances at the Bay Pavilions June 24 and June 25.
Relieving Principal Julia Maley said the ribbon assembly performance was an opportunity for the school community to see the accumulation of the students hard work.
"We just thought we'd showcase a bit of our talent and what we've got at the school and get the parents to come in too," she said.
