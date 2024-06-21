Bay author on a mission to unlock and share the secret to happiness

Wellness, self-help, wellbeing, whatever you may call it, has been a steadily growing industry since its popular appearance in the 1950s.
While not everyone may embrace it, more and more people are seeking and adopting lifestyle, mindset and health changes that are fundamentally positive for their wellbeing.
Enter Lunaria Gaia.
Life coach, mentor, podcaster, motivational speaker, teacher, author and Batemans Bay resident, Lunaria recently published her second book, Get Happy and Free.
The title said it all - or did it?
The opening chapter began, "It would be remiss of me to write a book about happiness without first defining what it really is".
Lunaria was clear in the book and in person, that defining happiness as the acquisition of stuff and achievements was simply a bottomless pit.
Instead, she said, happiness was more akin to a calm mind. A wonderful analogy she shared summed it up.
"Happiness is in overcoming the conditioning of the mind," she said.
"Think of an ocean.
"On the surface it could be any which way - waves, big swell, small swell, no swell, rubbish - all sorts.
"The deeper you go into the ocean the stiller it gets, and it doesn't worry, the bottom of the ocean pays no attention to what is at the top.
"It's stillness.
"So true happiness to me is, the waves will happen, the storm rages on, life will always happen...the circumstances of life are always changing.
"It's not about controlling the circumstances, it's about finding that place inside yourself that is deeper."
Lunaria was all about finding the tools to enable one to access that stillness, that assuredness, within oneself no matter what the sea state.
"Everything I teach, everything I write about, is informed by my own internal research
"I'm my own guinea pig.
"If it doesn't work on me I won't bring it anywhere else."
Partly born of a natural curiosity for the human condition, and then shaped by life's circumstance and adversity, Lunaria has spent nearly a lifetime collecting these tools.
Her challenge to herself, to her clients and readers, was to become their most authentic selves. Lunaria believed that most people want to feel okay with who they were
"I think the vast majority of people live a masked life... a life that everyone thinks they should have.
"They don't know who they are and they wish that they could.
"A word that very often comes out for people is 'confidence' but what they are really looking for is to be self-assured.
"They want to feel authentic, they want to feel themselves without being insecure anymore."
The voice from the page rang with authenticity, from one who walks the walk. The introduction reads:
"I have known misery, personally and intimately...terrible body image, life-threatening low self-esteem, escapism into sex and dating, eating disorders, self-harm, depressions, substance abuse, shopping, scrolling...anything to get away from myself."
Lunaria said there was no defining moment when she embarked on her self-awareness path, but the death of her dear brother John, from a brain tumour in 2011, pulled Lunaria up sharply.
"It was just catastrophic," she said
"He was the world to me, he was always there, he was the constant.
"He was in every single moment of my life...I had never existed without him.
"Although it wasn't instant, his death was the catalyst for me saying 'who am I living for', because maybe I won't get old.
"He didn't get to get old."
For the past 15 years, her mission has been to impart her learning and the tools she has acquired with her clients and readers.
"Professionally I'm passionate about human flourishing," she said.
"I am personally passionate and involved with my own flourishing, and I'm passionate about bringing that out in other people."
