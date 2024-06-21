Guide to bathtub sizes: 5 common types of bathtubs

Brought to you by Legacy - Gabriel Tan.
Choosing the right bathtub size is essential for creating a comfortable and functional bathroom in your home.
With a variety of options available, it's important to understand the dimensions and features of different types of bathtubs to make an informed decision.
In this guide, we've teamed up with the experts from "Plumber Near Me" to explore five common types of bathtubs, each offering unique benefits and fitting various bathroom layouts.
Whether you're renovating or designing a new bathroom, this guide will help you find the perfect bathtub size to suit your needs.
A standard alcove bathtub, also known as a recessed bathtub, is designed to fit into a three-walled enclosure, making it a popular choice for many residential bathrooms.
These bathtubs are often paired with a showerhead, providing a versatile bathing solution that maximises space.
Alcove bathtubs are typically made from materials like acrylic, fibreglass, or porcelain-coated steel, offering durability and ease of maintenance.
Their straightforward installation and space-saving design make them ideal for smaller bathrooms.
One of the primary benefits of a standard alcove bathtub is its space efficiency. By fitting snugly into a three-walled enclosure, it leaves more room for other bathroom fixtures and storage.
Additionally, the combination of a bathtub and shower in one unit makes it a practical choice for households with limited space.
Alcove bathtubs are also cost-effective compared to other types, making them a budget-friendly option without compromising on style or functionality.
Their straightforward design and installation process contribute to lower overall costs, making them accessible for many homeowners.
Freestanding bathtubs are a striking choice for any bathroom, designed to stand alone and not be attached to any walls.
This design feature makes them a focal point, adding a touch of luxury and elegance to the bathroom. Available in a variety of shapes, including oval, round, and rectangular, these tubs can complement various bathroom styles.
Made from materials like acrylic, cast iron, and stone resin, freestanding bathtubs offer durability and a high-end appearance. Their design flexibility allows for placement anywhere in the bathroom, provided there is adequate space and plumbing.
One of the primary advantages of freestanding bathtubs is their aesthetic appeal. Their standalone design makes them a centrepiece, enhancing the overall look and feel of the bathroom.
Additionally, they offer versatility in placement, which can be particularly beneficial in spacious bathrooms.
However, there are considerations to keep in mind. Freestanding bathtubs often require more floor support due to their weight, especially if made from heavier materials like cast iron.
Plumbing can also be more complex, requiring floor-mounted or freestanding taps. Ensuring your bathroom can accommodate these needs is crucial before installation.
Corner bathtubs are uniquely designed to fit into the corner of a bathroom, making efficient use of space while providing a spacious bathing area.
These tubs typically feature a triangular or polygonal shape, allowing them to nestle into the corner seamlessly. They are ideal for bathrooms where space optimisation is essential without compromising on comfort.
These bathtubs often come with built-in seating or ledges, enhancing their functionality and convenience. Materials used for corner bathtubs include acrylic, fibreglass, and sometimes even more luxurious materials like stone or marble.
One of the main benefits of corner bathtubs is their space-saving design. By utilising the corner of the bathroom, they free up more central floor space, making the room feel larger and more open. This can be particularly advantageous in smaller bathrooms where every inch counts.
Corner bathtubs also offer a unique and stylish look, adding a touch of modernity to any bathroom. Their built-in features, such as seating or ledges, enhance their practicality, making them a popular choice for homeowners looking to maximise both space and functionality.
Drop-in bathtubs are designed to be "dropped" into a pre-built deck or surround, creating a seamless and integrated look in the bathroom. These tubs have a self-rimming edge that sits on top of the deck, providing a polished and customised appearance.
Drop-in bathtubs offer a high degree of design flexibility, as the surrounding deck can be tailored to match the bathroom's décor.
Common materials for drop-in bathtubs include acrylic, fibreglass, and porcelain-coated steel, ensuring durability and ease of maintenance. Their versatile design makes them suitable for both contemporary and traditional bathroom styles.
One of the key benefits of drop-in bathtubs is their design flexibility. The surrounding deck can be customised with different materials, such as tile, stone, or wood, allowing homeowners to create a unique and personalised bathroom environment. This customisation can enhance the overall aesthetic and value of the home.
Drop-in bathtubs also offer practical advantages, such as easier cleaning around the tub and the ability to include additional features like storage or seating in the deck area. This makes them a practical and stylish choice for many homeowners.
Soaking tubs are designed for relaxation and full-body immersion, offering a deeper and more therapeutic bathing experience compared to standard bathtubs.
These tubs are typically deeper, allowing bathers to submerge themselves fully, which promotes relaxation and stress relief.
Soaking tubs come in various styles, including traditional, contemporary, and Japanese soaking tubs, also known as ofuro.
Constructed from materials like acrylic, cast iron, and sometimes wood for Japanese styles, soaking tubs are known for their durability and luxurious appeal. They are a popular choice for homeowners seeking a spa-like experience at home.
The primary benefit of soaking tubs is the enhanced relaxation they offer. The deeper water level allows for full-body immersion, which can help relieve stress, soothe muscles, and improve circulation. This makes soaking tubs a perfect choice for individuals seeking a therapeutic bathing experience.
Soaking tubs also add a touch of luxury and elegance to the bathroom, increasing the home's aesthetic appeal and potentially its value. Their timeless design and comfort make them a worthwhile investment for any home.
Bathtubs are a must-have for the modern Australian Home. Choosing the right bathtub size and type is crucial for creating a comfortable and functional bathroom.
From the space-efficient standard alcove and corner bathtubs to the luxurious freestanding and soaking tubs, each option offers unique benefits and dimensions to fit various needs and styles.
By understanding the features and sizes of these five common bathtub types, you can make an informed decision that enhances your bathroom's design and usability. Take the time to measure your space accurately and consider your personal preferences to find the perfect bathtub for your home.
