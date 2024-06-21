Appeal for help in locating missing Batemans Bay man

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's South Coast.
Thomas Castle, aged 27, was last seen in Surfside - a suburb near Batemans Bay - about 4.20am on Wednesday, June 19.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and began inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Thomas' welfare due to a medical condition.
He was described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build, with black hair, a black beard and brown eyes.
He has a triangle shaped tattoo with an eye on it on the back of one hand.
He may be travelling in an aqua coloured Suzuki SUV with NSW registration 666TOM.
It is believed Thomas may be travelling to Melbourne.
Anyone with information into Thomas' whereabouts is urged not to approach him, but to contact South Coast Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.