Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Appeal for help in locating missing Batemans Bay man

By Staff Reporters
June 21 2024 - 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are appealing for assistance in locating Thomas Castle, 27, of Batemans Bay. Picture supplied
Police are appealing for assistance in locating Thomas Castle, 27, of Batemans Bay. Picture supplied

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's South Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.