Watch incredible hand-picked selection of films at Flickerfest

A selection of handpicked films from Flickerfest's record 3400 entries will be screened at The Twyford in Merimbula in July.
Celebrating 33 years in 2024, Flickerfest remains Australia's leading Academy-qualifying and BAFTA -recognised short film festival.
As Australia's largest short film festival, Flickerfest is on its national tour with a stop at The Twyford in Merimbula, where it will be showcasing the Best of Australian Shorts and Best of International Shorts.
On Friday, July 19, The Twyford will shine a spotlight on the incredible short film talent emerging within the Australian industry.
Highlights include the winner of Best Screenplay at Flickerfest 2024, called 'Cold Water', inspired by true events.
It tells the story of how elderly woman's peaceful retirement is interrupted when her husband takes up a bizarre new hobby.
There will also be a film called 'Djalbuyan Nahra' which follows the experiences of Nahra, who was taken from her community before returning home to confront past traumas and reconnect with land and people
The winner of the Panasonic Award For Best Australian Short Film (Oscar-qualifying), 'Yeah The Boys' will be screened.
The stunning choreographic short takes a whimsical, hard yet heartfelt look at Australian male drinking culture.
Australian film legends Georgina Haigh, Michael Caton and Michala Banas star together in a fun, father and daughter comedy called 'Ashes', plus 'Favourites' starring Stephen Curry and Tony Briggs.
On Saturday, July 20 from 7.30pm, the Best of International Shorts program will showcase masterful short film stories and talent from across the globe.
Marking their Australian premieres will be bittersweet UK drama 'My Week With Maisy' starring legend of stage and screen Joanna Lumley, and the stunning climate change drama from Ladakh in the 'Himalaya's Last Days Of Summer'.
An intriguing Spanish film 'The Masterpiece', which won the jury award at both Sundance and Flickerfest, captures a tale of a rich couple taking a broken TV to a recycle point when they meet scrap dealers.
Tickets are $25, concessions are $20, and members are $18 per screening.
For more information of to book tickets, click here
