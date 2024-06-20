Footy grand finals to be played at Narooma

In a break from years of tradition, the Group 16 grand finals will be played at Narooma this year.
The decision was confirmed at the Group 16 board meeting on Monday, June 17, and shared with clubs.
For the past decade or more, the season deciders have been hosted in Bega.
However, with the Rec Ground out of action for at least 12 months for a significant redevelopment project, a shift was needed.
Group 16 chairman Allan Wilton said Pambula Sportsground was also considered, but it too was undergoing redevelopment.
He said Bill Smyth Oval at Narooma was chosen due to a number of factors.
As well as good crowd seating and the availability of adequate parking options at and near the ground, it was also able to be secured to ensure crowd management on the day.
"It also has good changeroom facilities - there are four changerooms which help cater for the women's league tag players," Wilton said.
"It's also geographically more central to the whole group."
Wilton said he had spoken to the Narooma Devils president Jamie Wright, who said the club was excited about the opportunity and challenge of hosting grand final day.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for the community of Narooma to have influx of people into the area on the day," Wilton added.
"It's always the case that most clubs indicate they would love to host the grand finals. Narooma ticks a lot of the boxes."
The hosting rights are a positive note in a challenging year for the Devils club, which made the tough decision to withdraw its first grade side due to low squad numbers.
It still has an under 18s side in the competition, which is currently sitting in second place on the ladder.
Come finals time, Wilton said every club in the top five had the opportunity to host a home semi-final clash.
There was also a roster of clubs taking on grand final day duties to give them all a chance to raise some revenue ahead of the 2025 season.
While Narooma may be hosting the grand final day, separate clubs would be running the barbecue, bar, canteen and on-ground raffles.
The Group 16 grand finals in under 18s, league tag, reserve grade and first grade will be played on August 25.
