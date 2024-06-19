Girls Can Too! Bright partnership bringing female students into trades

With a housing shortage and a promise of a new hospital in the Eurobodalla, now more than ever the region needs tradespeople.
Recognising the under-tapped resource of girls leaving school, a relatively new program was underway at Moruya TAFE introducing local female high school students to a variety of trades.
'The Girls Can Too!' program, in its third year, empowers young women in the region to explore a vocational trade.
Students from Batemans Bay High, Moruya High, Carroll College and St Peter's Anglican College, under the excellent tutelage of signwriting and graphics guru Rebecca Neil, have been absorbed in the process of producing vinyl signage.
The 14 students were in their sixth day of trade experience on the campus, having already undergone tasters for the electrical, plumbing, carpentry and construction trades.
Provided with their own personal protective clothing, the girls looked trade-ready in their high visibility shirts, work trousers and boots.
And ready to go they were, a few students having already decided which trade to pursue and work experience lined up.
Year 12 student Connie McGlasham, had already decided she would be a boilermaker, but decided to participate for the experience.
"I did this for extra skills," she said.
"I like welding...I do metalwork at school, but I do work experience each week at Moruya Engineering."
In addition to site visits to local workplaces at Reece Plumbing and Eurobodalla Shire Council depots, local female tradespeople visited the students to answer questions and talk about their experiences as females in often male-dominated work environments.
The students said they found these visits particularly helpful and encouraging.
Bianca Lane, a Year 11 student from Moruya High, was among three students interested in becoming electricians.
"I feel like the stuff we did was really fun, there were lots of different things," she said.
"I was worried that if I did a trade I'd get bored doing the same thing over and over again, but [as a] sparky you get to do lots of different things
"And the people that came in were awesome... just their energy and they were passionate about it."
Batemans Bay High School Year 10 student Lucy Ryan, wanted to join her brother and father in the plumbing trade. She was reassured by meeting a female plumber.
"It was really fun and really hands-on too," she said.
"I didn't really want to do an office job, I felt like I would get bored being in an office.
"We met a girl who does plumbing and she really enjoyed the trade.
"I was worried about working with a bunch of boys, but she told us that it's not too bad and she gets on with all the people that she works with and she enjoys it heaps."
TAFE teacher Rebecca Neil had vast experience in her painting and decorating trade, and spoke of the often unseen advantages of having a trade behind you.
With stories of working in the sports industry, on television sets and on fashion week, the sheer variety of her career was inspirational.
"I was the only girl in crews for a long time, but I met more women as I was going who were also working on their own a lot with the guys and then we all collectively work together when we can," she said.
"But there are a lot more girls coming through in signwriting and painting and decorating... which is really good to see.
"All of the worksites that I work on have come to realise that it is quite good to have women on worksites, and find that it balances out behaviour."
'Girls Can Too!' was designed by the Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) Program.
RIEP design and deliver bespoke opportunities for employers to connect with secondary schools.
The programs fostered connections and empowered students by developing new skills and broadening their outlook, allowing them to make informed choices about their career pathways.
