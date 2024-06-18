Prized collection of vintage cars heads to auction

After decades of obsessing, fine-tuning and building a special collection of vintage cars, one family has had to make the tough decision to sell their father's passion.
Vintage car collector Peter Learmont's story doesn't begin with turning the ignition and the rumbling of the engine - instead it all began with flicking magazine pages in a barber shop.
Born a twin with his brother Don, the pair were not just identical in appearance, but both had careers as pharmacists, and held a love for classic automobiles.
They loved looking at The Saturday Evening Post, and would often find themselves sitting in the waiting room of their local barber examining the cars within the paper.
Suddenly an idea crossed Peter's mind.
"I'm going to America," Peter said, before Don replied, "I'm coming too."
Saving money from chopping wood after school, the brothers told their parents they planned on going to America for these cars.
After a trip by ship, a transfer by plane, a few hitchhiking moments, and a number of years working as pharmacists in Canada, the two 25-year-olds returned in 1957 Chev Bel Airs.
Each had an extra lick of paint to handle the harsh Australian sun when they drove off the factory floor in Oshawa, Canada, to the port in Brooklyn harbour where they would be shipped home to their citrus farm.
Peter never stopped his love of collecting cars, each of his vehicles remained with a story attached.
In a video from 2019, Peter showed his collection with a running commentary including what he deemed "the most beautiful MG", and pointed out the dickie "rumble" seats of his roadsters.
Car stories included transporting his four newborns home from the hospital in the Bel Air, to reversing to the top of Mount Kosciuszko in a 1929 chocolate Roadster, which later featured in the Phar Lap movie.
Delivering pharmaceutical scripts in Ford Model A with its bright orange spokes and hand painted rear advertisement, to a Model T Ford restored by Kalaru-resident Roger Leslaighter - who found the steering wheel in a tree, and car seat on a porch.
For many years, Peter's car collection remained nestled inside the Learmont Pavilion at Sapphire Coast Historic Vehicle Club, but since his passing in 2023, the family has decided to sell the 24-car, fine-tuned collection.
His son Andrew Learmont said the family didn't hold the same motoring passions as his "absolute car nut" dad, but saying goodbye to the automobiles came with some strong and heartfelt emotions.
"It's better the vehicles go to someone who will look after them and drive them, run them and take them in rallies, and do them the justice they deserve," Andrew said with a soft smile.
"If they came to me, it might just sit in a garage and nothing ever happens to it.
"But we are keeping the one that started it all, the 57 Chev, and if one or two don't sell at auction, we'll keep those.
"It's tough, but there's probably better homes for them."
The final open day for the auction will be at Sapphire Coast Historic Vehicle Club on June 22, with online auction on June 29. Click here to visit the auction site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.