Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

River of Art is flowing and calling out to creatives far and wide

By Staff Writers
June 18 2024 - 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Artists from across Australia and the South Coast are invited to enter the 2024 River of Art Prize, part of Eurobodalla's unique annual arts festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.