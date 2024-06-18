River of Art is flowing and calling out to creatives far and wide

Artists from across Australia and the South Coast are invited to enter the 2024 River of Art Prize, part of Eurobodalla's unique annual arts festival.
The River of Art Prize offers a platform for artists to portray any vision or subject.
Artists can cross all mediums from painting, watercolour, mixed media, pencil or sculpture or photography.
This year the total prize pool is $5500 with $3500 for the winner, $1500 for the runner up and $500 for the artwork that is most highly commended.
Visitors to the festival may also vote for their favourite artwork in the People's Choice Award to be announced at the closing of the Festival on October 7.
The River of Art chair Leanne Joyce was pleased to be a part of the festival again this year.
"2024 is our 20th anniversary and the River of Art Prize has been a central and integral part of our festival since its inception," she said.
"It serves as a platform for artists to showcase their talents but also recognises the hard work and dedication of artists as well as providing a greater community appreciation of the arts.
"Through the art prize, we have been able to bring together artists and art enthusiasts, creating a vibrant and inspiring atmosphere that enhances the festival experience.
"We look forward to celebrating the River of Art Festival this year that includes the October Long Weekend."
The period coincides with the whale migration and the spring harvest, combined with a rich program of exhibitions, open studios, workshops and performances, and special events across the major coastal centres.
Local artists are urged to register their workshops, open studios, exhibitions and performances for the Arts Trail. The program entry form is here.
The event listings will feature on the River of Art website where visitors can build an itinerary based on their travel dates, creative interests and preferred geographical base.
Entries close on Thursday August 8, with the launch of the finalists exhibition and an awards ceremony on September 27, marking the start of the Festival's two week program.
Entries can be lodged via the online application form.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.