Wharf Apartment, 5/89-93 Campbell Street, Narooma

Unsurpassed views of Wagonga Inlet and beyond are captured from the north-facing aspect of this luxury apartment.
The beautifully appointed ground-floor home boasts the finest balcony in the complex. It extends seamlessly from the open-plan living space, making it the perfect zone for outdoor entertaining.
You will never tire of warm days soaking in the sun on the north-facing deck or evenings enjoying the panoramic views from within the warm abode, where two spacious bedrooms and two versatile living areas complement the stunning outlook.
The open-plan design features a stylish lounge and dining area, fully ducted air-conditioning, and a designer kitchen with ample storage.
The apartment is offered fully furnished and is currently listed as a holiday rental, which generates approximately $58,000 in gross annual sales.
It includes two secure allocated car parks and a storage compound, and can be accessed via an internal elevator within the secure complex.
When you're not making the most of the short distance to the waters edge, there is a magnesium, chlorine-free pool available for you to enjoy in the shared courtyard.
The central location adds to the appeal for investors or those seeking a dream coastal retreat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.