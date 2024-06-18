New play coming to the Bay speaks to teenage girls' issues of identity

Six exceptional young actors will step onto the stage with The Bay Theatre Players in their next major production, War Crimes by Angela Betzein.
A thought provoking story covering the numerous social issues that young people in Australia face today, 'War Crimes' will run for an eight-show season.
The play is not about political conflict or world events, as the title may first suggest.
Rather, the story centred on a group of teenage girls in a small coastal town, grappling with issues of identity, loyalty, and the fallout of conflicts in their everyday lives.
The cast are a group of talented local female actors, ranging in age from 16 to 22 years.
Director Lyn Sterling brings years of experience with The Bay Theatre Players to present this story on the stage.
"War Crimes is a powerful testament to the talent and dedication of its young cast," she said.
"They highlight the strength and potential of our local theatre community to dare to produce new theatre forms, but also underscores the importance of giving young voices a platform to explore and express complex social issues."
The minimalist set and strategic use of lighting and sound creates an atmosphere that will draw the audience into the claustrophobic and volatile world of the character.
The actors weave in and out of the shadows, changing characters and the set, all visible to the audience.
Ms Sterling was confident the play would offer a new perspective to the audience.
"This production provides something fresh to our theatre that will captivate our audiences from start to finish," she said.
"It might have you laughing or shedding a tear, but it will definitely get you talking."
'War Crimes' by Anglea Betzien is on stage from 28 June to 7 July 2024 at The Playhouse, 33 Gregory St Batemans Bay.
Matinee and evening performances are available. Tickets on sale now at www.baytheatreplayers.com or www.trybooking.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.