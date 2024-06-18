New owners set to host grand reopening for the community Advertising Feature

Daniel and Jennie Bridle are excited to welcome everyone to the grand reopening of the Barbeques Galore Batemans Bay store. Picture supplied

When head office called, Jennie and Daniel Bridle answered.



The Barbeques Galore Batemans Bay store needed new owners, so the couple, along with Jennie's brother Robert Innes, and his wife Ayesha, stepped up.

Having owned and operated Barbeques Galore in Nowra for 17 years, and with 20 years experience in the industry, the family team are the best in the business.

They recognise the importance of keeping Barbeques Galore as a local franchise, and are excited to serve the Batemans Bay community.

"In small communities, franchises work well because it's people living in the area, that are serving people from the area," Jennie Bridle said.



"We understand what the customers are after, and can relate to them. It's all about doing our best to provide the best service.



"I come from Merimbula, a town where you can walk down the street and everyone knows you. Batemans Bay is similar, and so our service will be more customised. We're here to help people and work together," Mrs Bridle said.

Strong family values are the foundation of their approach to business.



Mrs Bridle and Mr Innes draw inspiration from their parents, who owned and operated their own business in Merimbula.

"We know it's hard work and what's involved, and we've been doing it ourselves now for 17 years in Nowra," Mrs Bridle said.

Mr and Mrs Bridle have moved their family from Nowra to Batemans Bay to run the store and put roots down in the town.



"This is a big step for us, and for me in particular, being born and raised in Nowra," Mr Bridle said.



They bring a wealth of knowledge to Batemans Bay and are excited to share their advice and welcome you back to their store.



Grand reopening

On Saturday, July 6, Barbeques Galore Batemans Bay will reopen its doors and welcome the community to come in and enjoy some very special treatment.

The radio will be broadcasting out the front and inside there will be a smoker cooking demo with taste testers for everyone to enjoy.



There's also the opportunity to go into the draw to win a high-quality, exclusive barbecue valued at $599.

"We'll have some staff from Nowra coming down to help out as well, so all of our customers will feel really valued," Mrs Bridle said.

