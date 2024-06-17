Good Service Mob bringing services information to Batemans Bay

The Good Service Mob is hosting in-person community information days in Wallaga Lake, Batemans Bay and Bega.
These free events will bring much needed information to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities about their rights as consumers and where to go for help.
Staff from local community organisations and a range of government agencies will be available to listen, answer questions and provide advice.
Come along and have a yarn to:
Hosted by Merrimans Local Aboriginal Land Council, Batemans Bay Local Aboriginal Land Council and Bega Local Aboriginal Land Council, the information days include a free sausage sizzle.
Narelle Hennessey - a proud Bundjalung woman and Assistant Community Engagement Officer at Anti-Discrimination NSW - said the Good Service Mob had been helping Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities in NSW get help with consumer complaints for nearly 20 years.
"There are so many great free services out there that can help our mob," Narelle said.
"Come along to learn about NSW Government vouchers to help families tackle the cost of living and save money.
"If you are experiencing discrimination or a legal issue, staff will be on hand to help with that too.
"I invite everyone in the community to come have a yarn and enjoy a free feed."
The Good Service Mob is a collaboration of Indigenous and non-Indigenous staff from complaint handling agencies.
They aim to ensure all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities are aware of their rights as consumers, and the free services available to help them resolve complaints.
They have been hosting free information days for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities across NSW since 2005.
Good Service Mob information days will be held:
Tuesday, June 18, 10am - 2pm at Koori Village Community Hall, Umbarra Rd, Wallaga Lake. To RSVP and for inquiries phone 02 4473 7288.
Wednesday, June 19, 10am - 2pm at Batemans Bay Local Aboriginal Land Council, 3/34D Orient Street, Batemans Bay. To RSVP and for inquiries phone 02 4472 7390.
Thursday, June 20, 10am - 2pm at Bega Local Aboriginal Land Council, 104 Gipps St, Bega. To RSVP and for inquiries phone 02 6492 3950.
