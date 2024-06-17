Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Good Service Mob bringing services information to Batemans Bay

By Staff Writers
Updated June 17 2024 - 11:58am, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Good Service Mob is hosting in-person community information days in Wallaga Lake, Batemans Bay and Bega.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.