Changes for Gilmore, Eden-Monaro boundaries under electoral shake-up

Yass Valley and the Snowy Valleys council areas would be dropped from the federal sat of Eden-Monaro under major changes proposed by the Australian Electoral Commission.
Under the changes, proposed by the Redistribution Committee, Eden-Monaro would expand to cover Goulburn-Mulwaree shire instead, as well as pick up a small number of former Gilmore voters in Turlinjah.
Goulburn-Mulwaree is currently in the seat of Hume.
Eden-Monaro would continue to take in the entirety of Bega Valley, Queanbeyan-Palerang and Snowy Monaro shires, and the southern part of the Eurobodalla council area.
Yass Valley and the Snowy Valley regions would be shifted to the Riverina electorate.
The move shifts 23,930 projected voters from Goulburn-Mulwaree into Eden-Monaro to make up the required number.
Eden-Monaro would reduce in size from 41,617sqkm to 31,993sqkm, under the plan.
The proposal represents a significant shift for the seat held by Labor's Kristy McBain.
"This is obviously an enormous change and will take some time for me and my team to get our heads around the proposed redistribution," Ms McBain wrote on her Facebook page Friday afternoon, June 14.
"I'm disappointed the Snowy Valleys and Yass Valley have been moved outside the Eden-Monaro electorate.
"I've worked hard to represent these communities since I was elected in 2020."
There are a lot of questions to be answered on why they've gone down this track- Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker
Ms McBain highlighted key achievements in those regions included $28.6million for the Barton Highway upgrade package, $17.4m for Brindabella Rd upgrades, $4.7m to return maternity services to Yass Hospital., and $1m to improve mobile blackspots along the Snowy Mountains Highway, among others.
"Despite my personal disappointment, I'm looking forward to getting to know the Goulburn community and gaining an understanding of how I can best represent this new region in Canberra," she added.
"I have a strong track record in working with anyone to achieve positive results, and this redistribution is no different.
"I will work hard for the new communities of Eden-Monaro and deliver for them in the same way I have for the Yass and Snowy Valleys communities."
Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker said he was yet to fully absorb the suggestions.
However he noted that the LGA had enjoyed a "good relationship" with neighbours, Yass Valley, Upper Lachlan Shire and Queanbeyan Regional councils. In addition, council representatives sat on many common committees, such as the Canberra Region Joint Organisation.
"If Yass and Upper Lachlan go to Riverina (electorate), how does that affect the relationship?" he asked.
"...There are a lot of questions to be answered on why they've gone down this track."
Meanwhile, Gilmore essentially remains the same. The only change noted in the proposal is a small alteration in its southern boundary, with the locality of Turlinjah switching to Eden-Monaro, while Coila remains in Gilmore.
Despite losing the relatively small amount of ground to Eden-Monaro, the voter enrolment for Gilmore will increase from 126,793 to 132,582 under the proposed changes.
Committee chair and Electoral Commissioner, Tom Rogers, said the NSW redistribution was required to enable a decrease from 47 to 46 electoral divisions.
"Under the proposal some significant changes would occur, with the boundaries of NSW divisions being amended to accommodate the decrease," he said.
"Forty-five of the existing 47 division names would be retained.
"The Division of North Sydney would be abolished and the basis for naming the Division of Cook would be expanded to acknowledge former Prime Minister Joseph Cook."
The suggestions are part of a broader process.
NSW residents, councils, community groups and political groups will now have the opportunity to submit feedback on the proposed redistribution report to the AEC until July 12.
The AEC expects to make a final determination on the boundaries on October 10, 2024.
