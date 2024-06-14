Batemans Bay Primary School says 'thank you' to first responders

For students of Batemans Bay Public School it was no ordinary Thursday on June 12, 2024.
A visit from NSW Police, NSW Ambulance, the Rural Fire Service, Surf Life Saving and the SES was a highlight of their week.
The highly anticipated visit from first responder services marked 'Thank a First Responder Day'.
The school was buzzing with activity as year groups took turns visiting each of the services around the school.
Students paid their respects to first responders, listening attentively, asking questions and joining in the fun.
The stage one students were particularly excited to don police vests, sit in the police vehicle, and for one or two lucky students, set off the sirens.
The school's motto is 'Respect Responsibility Kindness', traits many first responders exhibit in the course of their work.
So it seemed fitting the students had the opportunity to get up close to these often unsung heroes of the community.
Relieving principal Julia Maley was delighted with how the visit unfolded.
"It creates an awareness for the children around what these people do and the importance of their role within the community," she said.
"It opens up that realm of different careers as well.
"Often it's not until Year 5 and 6 that we start talking about what different paths you can go down.
"Doing it like this, lots of kids have questions around being a policeman or being an ambulance person or a nurse.
"We do units of work around people in the community, but this just opens it up to other enquiry and discussion too."
Students wrote messages of thanks, expressing their appreciation for everything first responders do in the community.
The Student Leadership Team will deliver these next week when they visit first responder services.
