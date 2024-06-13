Are the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks laying down an early marker in the NRL?

Brought to you by Legacy.
The Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks have gotten off to an impressive start to the 2024 NRL campaign.
They are currently sitting at the top of the Australasian National Rugby League and will be looking to continue with their current form and go on to win the league for the second time in the club's history.
Let's dive straight in and take a closer look at the likelihood the Sharks will hold on and win the 2024 NRL campaign outright.
The Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks are a men's professional rugby team that plays in Australia's NRL (National Rugby League). The club's home turf is in Southern Sydney, New South Wales (in a town called Cronulla), and they are affectionately known locally as the Sharks or Sharkies.
The club was founded in 1967, and their home games are played at the 17,000-capacity Endeavor Field stadium. They were light blue and black colours, and their highest-ever finish in the NRL was in 2016, when they won the league outright.
Many people are already wondering if the Sharks can go on to win the league this season. The quickest, easiest, and most reliable way to find out if they can actually achieve this would be to look at the latest NRL odds on Unibet.
This world-class iGaming site is well-known for having some of the industry's most competitive odds for the NRL. Out of the 17 teams currently competing in the league, the Sharks are currently the fourth-dds-on favourite team to win the 2024 NRL outright.
Let's take a quick look at the latest odds, which, don't forget, are subject to change at any time.
Here are the odds for five odds-on favourites with the best chance of winning this year, displayed in the fractional, decimal, and American/moneyline odds formats and with the implied probability rate of each team winning (including playoffs):
In other words, the Cronulla Sharks to win the league outright this year isn't a bad bet. In fact, the Sharks fans will be more than happy with these odds, especially those who believe they can go on to win. However, the important thing to remember is that no bets are guaranteed in Rugby.
On May 30, the Sharks travel away to play the Parramatta Eels, and then on June 8, they are away again, this time to the Brisbane Broncos. On June 13, they are at home to The Dolphins, and then on June 28, they are away to the Canterbury Bulldogs.
They also go on to play the Titans at home (July 5), the Wests Tigers at home (July 12), and the Cowboys away (July 27, to name just a few upcoming fixtures.
With just 13 games to play, they will have to win almost all of them if they want to finish the season at the top of the table and claim their second NRL title. Anything's possible.
