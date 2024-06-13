New tattooist on the block giving back to Bay community and mental health

Tattoos and tacos are not things one would immediately put together, but it undoubtedly has a ring to it.
Kaizen tattoo studio, newly opened in Batemans Bay, certainly thought so when it came up with the idea for a flash day with a difference.
Why not make a day of it, bring in a food truck, in this case Mr Salubrious Tacos, and raise some money for The Black Dog Institute?
For anyone new to tattooing, a flash day is when a tattoo studio, or artist, throws open the doors, no bookings required, to walk-in customers.
Back in the day, and in some studios still, it was common practice for people to walk in off the street, generally throughout the evening, choose a design from the array on the wall, and get a tattoo there and then.
The industry has changed dramatically in the last decades, and now it is more commonplace for someone to research their design, or have it designed specifically.
They may even research their tattooist, travel - sometimes overseas - and possibly wait months for an appointment before the ink hits the skin.
Haku Dacich, tattoo artist and owner at Kaizen, believed things had changed for the better, informed choices resulting in better quality tattoos.
He had immense pride for the industry and the art of tattoo and wished only the best for his customers. He saw it as his job to guide them towards the best result.
Haku began tattooing at 24, after completing his qualifications in graphic design. He said he was always into art and had an ability to draw, but was seeking more.
After completing a traineeship with an established tattooist in Sydney, Haku travelled to Japan, where he pursued his interest in the Japanese style of tattoo.
Heavily traditional and steeped in custom, Japanese tattoos were often big, with a full back piece covering the entire back, buttocks and down on to the hamstrings.
They were bold, vibrant and simple to the point of cartoonish, yet intricate in details.
It's these very elements that Haku believed gave them their quality and longevity.
His passion for tattooing was evident, and he had many himself (he is 80 per cent into completing his full Japanese back piece) having started as a 16-year-old.
Since opening in March 2024 Haku had taken on two female apprentices, Caitlin and Drew, to ensure his knowledge and best practice was handed on.
Speaking with Haku and his fellow tattooist at Kaizen, Jackson Murphy, they agreed best practice was not a given in the industry.
They also agreed there can be a "gatekeeping" attitude to knowledge sharing - something Haku was determined not to do.
Interestingly, there were no formal qualifications required to be a tattoo artist.
A traineeship was a relationship between someone who was willing to share their practice and the trainee artist, but not overseen by any governing body.
The regulation of the industry and licensing is performed by the NSW Police Force.
Both artists believed this would change and there would be a formal pathway for this growing industry before long.
Haku, 34, had an impressive outlook.
Having moved with his partner from Sydney in January 2024 and expecting a new baby, within months he had opened his first tattoo studio in Batemans Bay and taken on two apprentices.
"I kind of opened it on a whim," he said.
"I didn't know what the demographic is down here, the clientele, the other artists.
"I just went on what my partner, who had lived down here, and her friends said - that's pretty much about it."
Jackson, who had previously worked in the Milton and Ulladulla areas, messaged Haku on Instagram shortly after he opened the studio, and now had a regular spot at Kaizen. They have no shortage of work.
Surprisingly, Jackson said he was predominantly tattooing women 50 and over, including an 85-year-old local he had inked four times.
Haku thought he was extremely lucky to be practising the art he loved, and was grateful to have been accepted into the Bay community so readily.
Giving back to the community was important to him. As the recipient of the Tatts and Tacos event, he chose The Black Dog Institute, having lost a number of friends to suicide.
"That's one of the things that hits most close to home for me...mental health for men is pretty big at the moment...always," he said
"We just don't talk about it enough."
Tatts and Tacos Charity Flash Day will be held at Kaizen's premises at shop 11/9 Orient St, Batemans Bay, Saturday, July 13 from 11am, with half of Kaizen's proceeds supporting The Black Dog Institute. Mr Salubrious Tacos will be on site and serving.
