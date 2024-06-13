Two-time Melbourne Cup winning trainer eyeing another Australian raid

Australia's hopes of keeping the Melbourne Cup at home look set to face a stern challenge from two-time winner Joseph O'Brien this year.
The Irish trainer previously won the race with Rekindling (2017) and Twilight Payment (2020), and is eyeing another tilt at the prestigious prize.
O'Brien has taken over training duties for A Piece Of Heaven, who was recently purchased out of Barry Fitzgerald's yard by Jack Cantillon of Syndicates Racing.
The six-year-old is being aimed at the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot this month ahead of a potential crack at the Melbourne Cup in November.
A victory at the royal meeting will likely spark a flurry of activity in the ante-post market for the 'race that stops the nation' given O'Brien's previous successes in Australia.
Each of his Melbourne Cup winners forced betting sites into making sizeable payouts and it could be a similar story if A Piece Of Heaven is in the line-up this year.
The horse was an impressive winner of a lady riders' handicap at Leopardstown last month, and Cantillon believes his performance has been underestimated.
"He was off a mark of 94 and the handicapper gave him 7lb," Cantillon said. "We looked at his stride and sectional analytics and both metrics pointed to a top-class performance being posted. Not only did he put in the performance, but he also vetted extremely well.
"If he can continue on his upward trajectory, he's a horse with the profile and lack of miles on the clock to be a Melbourne Cup contender.
"A Piece Of Heaven has been sent to one of Ireland's greatest trainers and a brilliant man to travel a horse in Joseph O'Brien, but I think Barry deserves huge credit by how well he has campaigned him thus far.
"If the horse can achieve more in 2024 and beyond, which I think he can, I'd really like Barry to get the credit that he deserves for what a brilliant job he has done in nurturing this horse's talents."
Losing A Piece of Heaven to the O'Brien stable is another major blow to Fitzgerald, who was recently turfed out of his yard after a fallout with landlord Mark Foley.
Fitzgerald was left with no other option but to accept the best offer for a horse he believes is capable of delivering a third Melbourne Cup success for O'Brien.
Winning Australia's most iconic horse race was the primary reason why Cantillon was so eager to secure a deal to by A Piece Of Heaven.
The Syndicates Racing boss has built up an extensive knowledge of what it takes to win the Melbourne Cup through the exploits of legendary trainer Dermot Weld.
His Vintage Crop was the first northern hemisphere trained runner to win the Melbourne Cup in 1993 and Weld added another success to his tally with Media Puzzle nine years later.
His exploits paved the way for numerous other overseas trainers to send their best stayers to Flemington Racecourse to participate in the race.
They include top Irish trainer Willie Mullins, who has made several unsuccessful forays to the Melbourne Cup in recent years.
His Vauban was the favourite for last year's race, but he faded out of contention after leading into the home straight under jockey Ryan Moore. Mullins also ran Absurde in the race.
Cantillon is now plotting a similar route to Flemington with A Piece Of Heaven, and he has backed the horse to run a big race if he secures a spot in the Melbourne Cup.
"My dad, Dermot, was lucky enough to be the racing manager for the Smurfit family during a time when they enjoyed two Melbourne Cup wins and we keep talking about how striking a similar profile that A Piece Of Heaven has with Vintage Crop," he added.
"You need to be realistic - he's currently rated 101 but I think a lot of very shrewd readers of form are very excited about this horse for Royal Ascot and have him down as one of their bankers in the Copper Horse Handicap, which of course is the route that Vauban and Absurde took to Melbourne."
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.