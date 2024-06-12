The long-term benefits of investing in solar energy

On-grid solar: The solar system and the grid serve residential or commercial buildings, but a solar power generator is the primary source. During the night or days with low sun exposure, the main grid takes over. Also, this system often comes without a backup battery, so you can use the grid when there is no sunlight.

Off-grid solar: The solar system is not linked to the grid in this setup. It is the main power source, even on days with low sun exposure. This system comes with a storage battery for backup and is perhaps the most expensive of the three.