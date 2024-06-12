Batemans Bay CBD outage as truck knocks down power pole

A truck crashing into a power pole caused a widespread blackout in Batemans Bay Wednesday afternoon.
The power in Batemans Bay CBD went down abruptly and unexpectedly approximately 3.15pm on June 12.
Traffic lights on the busy intersection of Beach Road and Orient Street were out, and an early indication of a more serious occurrence.
The source of the outage was soon revealed as a downed power pole on Beach Road opposite Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
Club CEO Paul Biddlestone heard a loud bang and went outside to see a Pantech hire truck had clipped the pole and brought it down.
The police were in attendance at that time, however it was about 30 minutes later that the power went out.
Mr Biddlestone checked nearby hotels to ensure no-one was caught in lifts. He also checked the club's CCTV footage of the incident.
He was alarmed to note that only moments before the pole was hit, seven pedestrians had passed through the site of the now crumpled power pole.
The afternoon traffic took exceeding care to navigate the busy intersection with the traffic lights out.
Eurobodalla Shire Council road workers attended quickly, parking their truck before the pole and directing traffic around the site.
Essential Energy was on the site within 20 minutes of the outage and advised once the power lights were isolated, the electricity supply to the town should be reinstated.
At 3.45pm the estimate for the return of power was "about half an hour". At 4.18pm power was returned.
