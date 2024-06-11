924 Dwyers Creek Road, Moruya

If living totally off-grid appeals to you, this is the perfect property.
"It's basically brand new, completely off-grid, fully environmentally friendly, and very affordable to live in," said Rob Routledge, real estate agent.
"It feels like you're a million miles from anywhere but really it's only 15 minutes to the middle of Moruya."
Set on 100 acres, the home is well designed with a semi-separate parents wing, complete with a panoramic viewing window looking over the valleys and mountains beyond.
The other three bedrooms have easy access to the media room.
A chefs kitchen features raked ceilings, stone benchtops, and Electrolux appliances. The main living area flows from both sides of the kitchen, which is the hub of the home.
Enjoy a 360-degree panoramic outlook from the large, covered entertaining patio, accessible through double-glazed, tinted sliding doors.
"The views over the valley and mountains are pretty special," Mr Routledge said.
Power bills are a thing of the past thanks to the solar system fixed to the north face of the oversized 10m x 15m shed, a 10,000-watt Victron inverter, 26.88wh lead carbon batteries, and an auto back-up Abel diesel generator.
Your water storage is covered by a 100,000 litre in-ground concrete tank coming off the house roof, as well as two 23,500 litre tanks on the shed.
Enjoy numerous access trails to the surrounding parks and nearby forest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.