Dalmeny land release master plan still a major concern to residents

The future of the Dalmeny land release master plan has been called into question over recent weeks.
Community group Dalmeny Matters received an email May 17 from Eurobodalla Shire Council (ESC) informing it the draft master plan would "not be proceeding in its current form".
Group spokesperson Sally Christiansen said the group was relieved when it first received the email, as it felt the draft plan was "problematic".
"It is seriously heartening that ESC has made this decision," she said.
"We could see that the draft master plan was problematic in so many ways and it surely validates community concerns that it has been deemed unsuitable. We feel hopeful that positive change is happening at council."
However, since that time Dalmeny Matters has sought clarification on the draft master plan, particularly after the last council meeting on May 21, when during urgent business the subject was raised by councillor Rob Pollock.
Responding to Cr Pollock's question as to whether it had been withdrawn, acting director planning and sustainability Gary Bruce said the Dalmeny land release master plan had not been withdrawn.
"We've had some discussion with the landowners about how to proceed given the resources in the planning team at the moment," he said.
"Historically over the last few years...council has been the lead, I suppose, working with the three landowners to work through the DCP amendments in the master plan.
"Due to staff resources...and some concerns that the landowners had about how we're progressing with the master plan, the decision has been made that ... the landowners will be the lead, developing the remainder of the master plan.
"So all the technical studies, everything that we've done has not been thrown away, it's just that they are going to review what we've done and come back to council."
In conclusion, Mr Bruce emphasised that council would have the ultimate decision on how to proceed with the master plan.
The draft master plan, as it was in December 2023, proposed a land release area of 1,156,000 square metres, with 53.4 per cent of this deemed developable land. The indicative lot yield was 300 - 480 lots.
This raised concerns with the Dalmeny Matters group, which sent a list of these to ESC.
Chief among its concerns were community consultation, impacts of increased sewage management, loss of open space, increased traffic, impacts on local waterways and in particular stormwater runoff to Mummaga Lake, management of retained riparian and wetland areas and habitat for the yellow-bellied gliders.
The group remained hopeful the council would take onboard its concerns
As the Draft Eurobodalla Housing Strategy 2024-2041 focuses its lens on housing diversity and an exploration of medium to higher density living within the urban centres, the group wondered if this could indicate a reconsideration of the Dalmeny land release.
"Residents feel like at last their concerns are being taken seriously," said Sally.
"The Draft Housing Strategy seems to support this and we are cautiously optimistic that the council might find a better outcome for that bushland."
The Draft Eurobodalla Housing Strategy 2024-2041 remains on public display until Wednesday, July 10 and the public can make submissions until this time through the council's website.
