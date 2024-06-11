Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard, June 11

Leading urologist addresses Prostate Cancer Support Group
Urologist Dr Chi Can Huynh will be guest speaker at the next Prostate Cancer Support Group (PCSG) meeting on Wednesday 19 June 6.30pm at Narooma Golf Club. The PCSG is a Narooma Rotary initiative.
Dr Huynh will discuss developments in the treatment of prostate cancer and associated prostate issues. While his private surgery is in Sydney at the Male Clinic, he also holds teaching hospital positions in the Southern NSW Health District and consults in both the public and private sectors in Moruya and Bega.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to hear about the latest surgical techniques for prostate cancer and for erectile dysfunction," said PCSG Coordinator Julie Hartley.
"His coming to our area means that men now don't have to go to Sydney or Canberra for consultations and operations; they can do it here."
Mrs Hartley encourages men to also bring partners and friends.
Peace for Gaza - understanding Palestine
The news from the conflict between Israel and Gaza is distressing and it is easy to feel confused and powerless in the face of these tragic events.
On Saturday, June 15 there will be a talk by Dr George Browning that may help explain the historical precedents to this present situation.
Retired Bishop George Browning PhD was president of the Australian Palestinian Advocacy Network 2013-2022. He is now their patron.
Learn more of the history of the present conflict, what is happening now and how to support justice and peace for all.
This is an opportunity for people to come together and learn more and offer support for justice and peace for all people.
The talk will take place at the Red Door Hall, Moruya from 2pm. This is a free event.
Help us find a home for Nova
Gorgeous Nova is looking for a home! Nova is an attractive tan and white Bull Arab mix, about twelve months old, and the sweetest girl you could ever meet.
Great with children and other dogs, and she just loves her humans Nova is a quick learner; she sits on command and waits for her food. Like all young dogs, Nova will benefit from ongoing training to bring out her full potential.
Nova's adoption fee includes microchipping, desexing and vaccination, and she's ready and waiting to meet you! Please call Animal Welfare League (AWL) on 0410 016 612 to enquire about this lovely girl.
June is Feline Desexing Month. AWL will provide a discount voucher to anyone who has their cat or kitten desexed during June.
NSW law requires cats to be desexed by four months of age, so take advantage of this opportunity to get help with the cost.
Book your cat into the vet of your choice, and call AWL on 0436 816 718 to arrange your voucher.
Call for Exhibitors, Stallholders & Performers
The Eurobodalla Health & Community Expo is an exciting event that brings together a diverse range of exhibitors, stallholders, and performers to promote health and wellness in the community.
A non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of residents, applications are now being accepted for the 2024 edition of the Expo.
With a focus on inclusivity, exhibitors and performers from all sectors are welcome including government, non-government, community groups, service clubs, social groups, sports groups, and more.
This event provides a unique platform for organisations and individuals to highlight their services, products, and talents while connecting with like-minded individuals and fostering collaboration.
No sales or fundraising is permitted throughout the event.
As a stallholder at the Eurobodalla Health & Community Expo, you will have the opportunity to engage with a captive audience of potential clients, members, or volunteers. You will also be able to network with other exhibitors, learn about contemporary trends in health and community services, and gain valuable exposure for your organisation
The Eurobodalla Health & Community Expo is more than just an event; it's a celebration of the vibrant and diverse community we are proud to serve.
When- Saturday 23 November 2024.
Where- Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, Auditorium, 6 Beach Road, Batemans Bay 2536
Time- 10am to 2pm
To secure your spot email eurobodallaexpo@gmail.com or call Brad Rossiter OAM on 0458 534 470
