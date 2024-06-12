Nurse Pearl Corkhill awarded for military devotion

Mr AH Preddy had the misfortune on Wednesday night to break a small bone in his wrist when cranking up the engine at his Picture Show.
Mr Harry Bettini's little boy, aged 10 years, who has had a severe attack of pneumonia and pleurisy, has been pronounced by Dr Carter, under whose care he is, out of danger.
At a meeting of the Moruya footballers held on Saturday night last it was decided to reform the club. It was agreed that the subscription fee be 15s per annum. The choosing of the club's colours was left till the next meeting to be held in to be held in the Mechanic's Institute on Saturday, 14th instant. Mr C Smith promised to put up the goal posts and plough the furrow round the field for boundary lines.
In closing the Licensing Court as formerly constituted, the Police Magistrate, Mr MH Cleeve, paid a tribute to the retiring members, Messrs T Flood and RJ Anderson, Esquires, JP's, who sometimes at personal inconvenience attended to their public duties without remuneration and with every satisfaction to all concerned. Mr Shepherd, on behalf of the litigants, and Mr Lawrence on behalf of police, also expressed regret at the passing of the old regime and emphasized their services to the community.
On Thursday of last week Reverend GA Sanders kindly brought Mr and Mrs Smith, of Nelligen, with their little boy, aged 3 1/2 years, who was very ill, into Moruya in his car. The child was admitted to the local hospital, and on examination by Dr Cutler, the patient was found to be suffering from diphtheria. For a few days his life was despaired of, but with careful attention and good nursing the little sufferer is now out of danger.
A few of the letter boxes recently erected have been blown to pieces by "bungers" by some of our promising? boys.
Master Dan Geraghty, a pupil of Mrs J Johnson, Eurobodalla's excellent school teacher, has been successful in passing the examination for admission to the Sydney Teachers' College. To mark the occasion the young student's class mates tendered him an enjoyable social evening at Eurobodalla Hall on Monday night. Master Geraghty left the next morning for Sydney to take up his duties.
Mr W Thomas has returned to Moruya, and expects shortly to be placed in charge of the preparatory work of forming Tuross Estate into a tourist resort.
For devotion to duty when the casualty clearing station at Fienvilliers was shelled by Germans, Nurse Corkhill (daughter of Mr Corkhill, of Tilba) was awarded the Military Medal at the Victoria Barracks last week.
