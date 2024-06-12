Nurse Pearl Corkhill awarded for military devotion

On Thursday of last week Reverend GA Sanders kindly brought Mr and Mrs Smith, of Nelligen, with their little boy, aged 3 1/2 years, who was very ill, into Moruya in his car. The child was admitted to the local hospital, and on examination by Dr Cutler, the patient was found to be suffering from diphtheria. For a few days his life was despaired of, but with careful attention and good nursing the little sufferer is now out of danger.