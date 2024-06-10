$23m retail development proposed for North Batemans Bay

A large retail precinct is being proposed for North Batemans Bay, the plans lodged with Eurobodalla Shire Council in recent weeks.
The development on the Kings Hwy entails two tenancy sites and associated infrastructure and has been costed at $23.5million.
No specific tenants have been confirmed, but if successful, the North Batemans Bay development would become the third major shopping centre in Batemans Bay.
The DA is currently on exhibition through the council's development tracker, with public submissions open until July 2.
The location of the proposed development covers around 3.75 hectares, bound by the Kings Hwy, Old Punt Road to the south and Highcliff Road to the west.
The land was previously utilised for stockpiling materials during the construction of the new Batemans Bay bridge.
The site is currently zoned E3 - productivity support - which the applicant, Bokor, argued would permit "specialised retail premises" subject to council consent.
The DA documentation describes the two tenancies proposed for the large site.
"Tenancy A" would have a retail floor area of 3416sqm as well as storage of 1000sqm and 104 car spaces in a basement car park.
"Tenancy B" would have a retail floor area of 2695sqm, and storage of 560sqm.
An additional 50 ground level car parking spaces was also proposed.
The site currently has a 10-metre height limit imposed, but the developers have requested that be amended to allow their proposed maximum of 11.34 metres.
They state the height variation would apply "to a relatively small section to the rear of development".
"The frontage of the development will sit well below the maximum building heigh limit that applies to the site," the documentation stated.
It also argued the development "will sit below the ridgeline that sits between the subject site and residential development to the west" shielding it from view.
The development application and all its related documentation is available on the Eurobodalla Shire Council's website under its 'Property - lodge, track and plan' tab.
Details on how to make a submission are also available on the same page as the DA notice.
Submissions close on July 2.
