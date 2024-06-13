A little bit of everything in the Eurobodalla this week - and some truffles

Mayor's writing competition
Calling all young aspiring authors across the Eurobodalla. The Mayor's Writing Competition is on and there's still time to get your entry in before Sunday, July 28. If you are aged from 8 - 12 years join this workshop and learn how to capture your imagination and create your best story. Lots of tips and tricks will be shared over the two hour session. Spaces are limited so bookings are essential via Eventbrite. Participation is free. Batemans Bay Library Saturday, June 15 from 9.30 - 11.30am, and Moruya Library Saturday, June 15 from 1.30 - 3.30pm.
Truffle hunt
It's truffle season so get your wellies on and experience the 'thrill of the hunt' with Fiona, Alan and the truffle dogs. With dates throughout the months of June, July and August, this is a unique foodie experience run by Gulaga Gold Truffle Hunts. Discover what all the fuss is about and uncover this gourmet delight at the source. Bookings can be made and further information found on the website www.gulagagold.com.au/year-round-truffle-hunting or by calling 0448 453 422. Saturday, June 15 at Dignams Creek.
Ocean Movie Night
Brought to you by Nature Coast Marine Group and Surfrider Foundation Yuin Country, enjoy an evening by the sea at the Narooma Surf Club. Screening a selection of short ocean films, as well a Q&A session with Sydney based underwater film-makers Harriet and Woody Spark about their experience of working on the documentary series 'Secrets of the Octopus', parts of which were filmed in Narooma. This promises to be a fun and fascinating evening, with raffles, drinks and food to purchase and artworks on display. It's also a fundraiser with 100 per cent of proceeds going to Nature Coast Marine Group to continue their valuable conservation work. Saturday, June 15 from 6pm. Further details can be found at www.facebook.com/TheNCMG
Rainbow Yoga
Queerobodalla presents as part of Pride Month, Rainbow Yoga. A gentle yoga class for LGBTQIA+ community members and allies, you are invited to bring your mat and join Hannah and the crew for an hour of yoga by the river in Moruya. Each session is $10 per participant, with all funds raised going towards Pride Month events for Queerobodalla. Riverside Park, Moruya from noon until 1pm Wednesday, June 19.
Council Meeting
Held on the third Tuesday of the month, council meetings are your opportunity to touch base with what's happening in the Eurobodalla. Attended by the Mayor and councillors, general manager and executive staff, the public are welcome to attend in person at the council chambers in Moruya or via the webcast service streamed at the time. Agenda's are available the Wednesday before from the council's website, and community members can make a presentation to councillors about items on the agenda as part of the public forum. Visit the council website for more information at www.esc.nsw.gov.au/council/meetings. Tuesday, June 18 from 12.30pm.
Information drop-in sessions
The community is invited to view the design and find out more about the $20 million Batemans Bay Community Health facility. The new community health service will be located on the existing Batemans Bay Hospital site and aims to increase access to services such as women's health, Aboriginal health, child, youth and family services among others. Sessions will be held on Monday, June 17, from noon to 2pm at the Village Centre, Batemans Bay and then on Tuesday, June 18, from noon to 2pm on the corner of Beach Road and Edward Road, Batehaven.
