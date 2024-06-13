A little bit of everything in the Eurobodalla this week - and some truffles

Brought to you by Nature Coast Marine Group and Surfrider Foundation Yuin Country, enjoy an evening by the sea at the Narooma Surf Club. Screening a selection of short ocean films, as well a Q&A session with Sydney based underwater film-makers Harriet and Woody Spark about their experience of working on the documentary series 'Secrets of the Octopus', parts of which were filmed in Narooma. This promises to be a fun and fascinating evening, with raffles, drinks and food to purchase and artworks on display. It's also a fundraiser with 100 per cent of proceeds going to Nature Coast Marine Group to continue their valuable conservation work. Saturday, June 15 from 6pm. Further details can be found at www.facebook.com/TheNCMG