National medals, accolades for Bay karate club members

A pair of Batemans Bay fighters had strong results at the annual Goshin Ryu Karate Nationals held in Blacktown, Sydney, recently.
Some 45 clubs and 250 competitors gathered for this prestigious event where they displayed not only courage, skill, precision and toughness, but camaraderie and team work among clubs, officials and supporters.
The Batemans Bay dojo was represented by two of its highest graded members - Joselyn Humphries and Jarryd Clarke.
Their proud Shihan Darrell Bossley was also there to support his competitors.
For Jarryd, the competition experience was completely new.
Although he had trained to a very competent level, he had yet to step into the ring at such a high level of competition.
However, he did not disappoint. Jarryd's power and dominance showed he was undoubtedly one to watch out for in the future.
For Joselyn, this was her third nationals tournament and one where she competed against women much older and more experienced than her.
To her credit she held her posture in the ring and must be congratulated for scooping three bronze medals.
Each competitor enjoyed having their family ring side to cheer them on, and Joselyn's younger brother Oran has even become quite handy helping the officials on the competition admin crew.
Both Joselyn and Jarryd were keen to prepare for the next tournament, with their club wishing them all the best, excited to see them progress in the sport.
The Batemans Bay Karate Club welcomes everybody to join this fun way to improve your mental and physical fitness.
See them at the Bay Pavilion 6pm Mondays and Wednesdays.
