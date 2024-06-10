Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

National medals, accolades for Bay karate club members

Updated June 10 2024 - 5:19pm, first published 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A pair of Batemans Bay fighters had strong results at the annual Goshin Ryu Karate Nationals held in Blacktown, Sydney, recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.