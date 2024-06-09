Latest designs for Batemans Bay Community Health facility revealed

The community is being invited to have their say on the latest designs for the new Batemans Bay Community Health facility.
Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said the government was investing $20million to deliver the new community health service, which will be located on the existing Batemans Bay Hospital site next to the newly established Medicare Urgent Care Clinic.
Mr Park said the Batemans Bay Community Health Service would provide improved access to a range of services, including:
The facility's design has been informed by extensive feedback and consultation with health professionals, staff, patients, Aboriginal community representatives and the wider Batemans Bay community.
Mr Park said the artist impressions provided a more detailed look at the new facility, which included a new building housing a range of health services, as well as car park, landscaping, pathways and external seating areas.
The community was invited to view the designs and find out more about Batemans Bay Community Health at drop-in sessions with the project team.
Sessions will be held on Monday, June 17, 12-2pm at the Village Centre, Batemans Bay; and on Tuesday, June 18, 12-2pm on the corner of Beach Road and Edward Road, Batehaven.
"Batemans Bay Community Health is being planned and designed to work together with the new $260million Eurobodalla Regional Hospital, as part of the Eurobodalla Health Service, to provide the community with greater access to care, closer to home," Mr Park said.
"The new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital will deliver an enhanced level of health services compared to the current services delivered at the Moruya and Batemans Bay hospitals.
"New services such as paediatrics, intensive care unit, and an MRI will be included, strengthening health care services for the community."
Construction for the new facility will start following planning approvals and the appointment of a building contractor.
The Batemans Bay Hospital will continue to provide health care services for the community while the Batemans Bay Community Health and the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital were being built.
Member for Bega Michael Holland said feedback from the community had been "valuable" in shaping Batemans Bay Community Health Service with inclusions such as "creating connections to surrounding nature and green spaces, incorporating design elements identified by local Aboriginal community members, and improving accessibility for families, elderly people and people with specialist needs and abilities".
"The new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital and the Batemans Bay Community Health Centre will be well equipped to support the health needs of the entire Eurobodalla Shire from south of Narooma to north of Batemans Bay, providing the community with access to a broader and higher level of specialist care," Dr Holland said.
To find out more visit www.hinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/project-search/batemans-bay-healthcare-facility or contact the project team on 1300 391 949 or at HI-BatemansBayhealth@health.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.