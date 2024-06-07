Landslide on Clyde Mountain between Batemans Bay and Braidwood

Croakers Towing Service is reporting a landslide on Clyde Mountain on the afternoon of Friday, June 7 via their Facebook Page.
They said emergency services were yet to arrive at the scene which is also on Live Traffic.
Motorists are being advised to drive with caution through the area at Manar on the Kings Highway near Jamaleopa Road, east of Braidwood.
Traffic in both directions is affected.
It comes as drivers have been slammed for their "dangerous" behaviour around flood zones.
"It's extremely frustrating and dangerous to volunteers," SES Shellharbour unit commander Ray Merz said.
"They're getting frustrated because they can't easily access their homes or towns," he said.
"Their frustration just comes about with the people who are trying to help them. Sadly we're used to it., we just keep on doing what we do."
Mr Merz said too many motorists are taking their frustrations out on SES volunteers.
Monitor weather updates on the Bureau of Meterology's website and download the Hazards Near Me app for localised updates.
For emergency help in flood and storm emergencies phone 132 500 or call 000.
