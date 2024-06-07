Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Landslide on Clyde Mountain between Batemans Bay and Braidwood

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated June 7 2024 - 5:50pm, first published 5:14pm
Croakers Towing Service is reporting a landslide on Clyde Mountain on the afternoon of Friday, June 7 via their Facebook Page.

