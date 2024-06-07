Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Communication in times of disaster - and beyond

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
June 7 2024 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Sylvia Liber
Picture: Sylvia Liber

I had the great privilege this week to be invited along to the EMPA Australia's annual conference held in Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.