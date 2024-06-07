Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue South Coast "devastating" licence suspension

The Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue South Coast branch is facing suspension after volunteers received a surprise letter it would no longer be licensed to rescue and rehabilitate animals under the head organisation.
Members of the ASTR South Coast branch received the shocking news last month that the group they are licensed under in Ballina would suspend their branch operations, halting animal rescues and rehabilitation capabilities on the coast.
The letter, signed by the organisation's president, was received by the 44 members of the South Coast branch on Saturday, May 11.
It notified volunteers that their license would be suspended.
"I send this letter to formally notify you ASTR will suspend activities in the South Coast area as at May 31st," the letter said.
"It has become apparent that the South Coast branch wish to move in a different direction to the administration and management of ASTR.
A spokesperson for the South Coast ASTR branch said the decision came as a surprise and it was a disappointing move from ASTR.
"On the 31st of May we managed to negotiate an extension to continue to operate until the end of June," the spokesperson said.
"We are an incredibly dedicated and passionate group of people on the coast that work really well as a team, we respect and care for each other, and we've done an amazing job rescuing many thousands of animals in need.
"When this started to unfold, we reached out to other wildlife groups, Everyone is equally devastated; they're devastated for us and the wildlife."
The group, which would celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2025, have conducted over 6,000 rescues, and many of the volunteers' homes have become willingly inundated with animals in rehabilitation.
The group's main concern focused on the animals they rescued and the challenge surrounding future licensing.
However, members were determined to continue supporting each other and focus on wildlife conservation as they explored other options.
As the only group in the area licensed to rehabilitate sea snakes and marine turtles, they cover an area from Sutherland in South Sydney to the Victorian border.
"We must always remind ourselves that everything we are doing is for the wildlife, I cannot stop thinking about the wildlife," the spokesperson said.
"Everything we do, we link back to outcomes for wildlife.
"All we want is to keep moving forward and keep a community focus on wildlife."
All members of ASTR South Coast are volunteers and often spend most of their spare time chasing down injured birds.
"We want to make sure everyone knows we're still fully functional until the end of June," the spokesperson said.
The Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue management team have been contacted for comment on the suspension of their South Coast branch.
Members of the community are encouraged to follow 'The Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue South Coast Branch' on social media for future updates on the situation.
