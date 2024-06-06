Cold front coming to Eurobodalla coast

A trough over central waters was deepening and forming a low pressure system across the Eurobodalla on Thursday, June 6.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology this low is expected to remain near the coast on Friday, June 7 and then move southeast into the Tasman Sea on Saturday, June 8.
After this, a new high pressure system will extend a ridge across from the west towards the northern waters.
"The next cold front is expected during the first half of next week," a Bureau spokesperson said.
The forecast for Thursday until midnight along the Batemans coast was for winds southeasterly 20 to 30 knots turning southerly during the afternoon. Seas will have a southeasterly swell of up to 2 metres north of Moruya Heads during the afternoon.
In the last 24 hours NSW SES crews responded to 156 incidents. including nine flood rescues, seven of which were in the Shoalhaven and Illawarra regions.
There are 13 active flood warnings and NSW SES state duty commander, acting assistant commissioner Dallas Burnes said flood rescue operators were ready to respond, and assets had been pre-positioned ahead of expected weather impacts.
"Our SES units are prepared to respond to storms and floods in coming days, particularly in the southeast and Sydney regions," acting assistant commissioner Burnes said.
Monitor weather updates on the Bureau's website and download Hazards Near Me app for localised updates. For emergency help in flood and storm emergencies phone 132 500 or call 000.
