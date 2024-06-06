From 'jack of all trades' at 2GN to television: Blackman leaves legacy

Memories of John Blackman's early radio days came flooding back, following his death on Wednesday, June 5.
The popular presenter, best known for his long-running stint as an announcer and character voice-over on Hey Hey it's Saturday, died following illness, aged seventy-six.
Blackman started his career at Goulburn radio station 2GN (now FM107.7) in McKell Place in 1969. He was not long out of radio college at Melbourne's 3AW when he secured the job.
He jokingly told The Post in the 1990s that he entered the industry "because he failed at everything else."
At 2GN he was a 'jack of all trades.'
"I was seeing clients, reading children's stories, reading the news...that's the beauty of working in country radio," he said at the time.
He was also an announcer, copywriter and salesperson.
Beth Wheeldon, worked as a copywriter at 2GN from 1967 to 1983.
"John was a good guy," she said.
"...I can remember he drove a pale blue EH Holden and did a bit of everything at the station."
Blackman reflected on that very car when he returned to Goulburn to do the breakfast show with Shane Bourne for two weeks in the 1990s.
He also recalled working with Chris Brammell, whose wife had won money in the lottery.
"Whenever I wanted to hoon around, he would let me borrow his car," he said.
"The Paragon Cafe used to make the best malted milk around...Knowlmans was the right store on the wrong side of the street."
During his two-week 1990s show, mystery surrounded Blackman and Bourne's broadcasting location. Rumour was they'd set up in 'Mrs Murphy's boarding house at Crookwell'. Blackman was typically coy and enjoyed the ruse. Radio station manager, the late Steve Swadling, joined in on the joke.
"Goulburn needs a laugh...the city needs the John Blackmans and Shane Bournes of the world," he said at the time.
"If you can start the morning with a laugh it has got to be a better day."
Mr Swadling's daughter, Tamara Craig, said her father and the family remembered Blackman as a "larrikin."
"Dad had such a great time with him when he was in Goulburn," she said.
"There was a lot of public interest in finding where Mrs Murphy's boarding house was."
Ms Wheeldon said Blackman stayed for about 18 months but from his 2GN days, went on to bigger things. This included radio stints in Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney and later, a 28-year association with Hey Hey it's Saturday.
"It's sad that he's gone but he went through a lot (with his illness," she said.
Michael Prevedello was newsreader at 2GN from 1973 to 1986 and 2017 to 2022.
While he didn't work with Blackman, he described him as "a real talent."
"He was very big in the 1970s and 1980s and I always admired the way he did his work. He had a great radio voice and that was the essence of my admiration," he said.
In a joint statement, Nine and 3AW said Blackman's legacy was "one of laughter, dedication, and a profound impact on Australian media."
"As we remember his remarkable journey, we celebrate the indelible mark he left on our hearts and the entertainment landscape. He will be deeply missed, but his voice will continue to echo in our memories."
