Flood advice issued for Moruya, Deua Rivers

The NSW SES advises people in Moruya and surrounds to stay informed about predicted minor flooding on the Moruya and Deua Rivers.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised heavy rainfall predicted on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday potentially causing flooding across the northern parts of the South Coast and the adjacent ranges.
Abnormally high tides will also impact the low lying areas along the NSW coast.
Catchments are relatively wet after recent rainfall, and widespread rainfall with daily totals of 100-150 mm and isolated 250 mm were possible from Thursday into Friday.
The SES said residents should stay informed by monitoring warnings issued on its website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, low lying areas, low-lying roads, bridges and causeways may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
For emergency help in floods, storms and tsunamis, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.