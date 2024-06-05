Car maintenance essentials: What every new driver needs to know

This is branded content.
Whether you've recently purchased a vehicle or got a licence, driving brings freedom, excitement and accountability. A crucial part of being a driver is grasping the importance of car upkeep.
This ensures your safety and that of road users and prolongs your vehicle lifespan, saving you money and stress in the future.
This article will look at some of the main things you should know when jumping into the world of automobiles as a new car owner, whether it's getting a wheel alignment service or changing your oil.
The first thing you'll need to understand is the basics of car maintenance. These skills will equip you with knowledge that helps with emergencies and ensures you take better care of your car for longer-lasting performance.
Let's explore some maintenance tips you can follow from the start to the end of your vehicle journey.
Engine oil is your vehicle's lifeblood and keeps your engine running efficiently.
Regularly checking and changing the engine oil is essential to ensure the longevity of your engine. Ignoring oil level checks or driving with no oil can result in significant engine issues that may be expensive.
You should know where the dipstick is, check for abnormalities regularly, and follow the vehicle's guide to ensure that it is replaced regularly.
If you follow these steps, you'll be in a better position to maintain your vehicle for life.
Apart from changing the engine oil, inspecting a few other vital fluids is essential to ensure your vehicle operates smoothly. These fluids include coolant, brake, transmission, and power steering.
The location of these fluids can vary, so check the owner's manual when searching for them in your engine.
Ensure all these fluids are at the recommended levels and replace them as needed. Neglecting these fluids could result in mechanical problems and even dangerous accidents.
Your tyres are crucial for road safety as they are the point of contact between your vehicle and the road surface.
Check your tyre pressure regularly to maintain performance and fuel efficiency. You should also check the treads regularly, as worn-down tyres can lose traction on the road and increase the chances of an accident.
While it might seem boring or unnecessary, changing windshield blades and fluid is very important for safety as they affect visibility.
You should ensure that your blades are replaced regularly and don't have any damage. It's also essential to ensure that your windshield washer fluid reservoir is always topped up so you can maintain a windshield from dirt, grime, or bad weather conditions.
It's important to get acquainted with the warning lights on your dashboard and understand their significance.
These indicators are there to warn you about issues with your vehicle, ranging from oil pressure to engine troubles.
Disregarding these signals could result in damage to your vehicle or repairs or even jeopardise your safety and that of others on the road.
Taking the time to grasp the meanings of these symbols can help prevent problems from turning into ones.
While there are tasks you can handle independently with tools and some knowledge, knowing when to seek professional help is key.
Regular inspections and maintenance conducted by experts are crucial in preventing issues and can significantly extend the life of your car.
These professionals have the tools, expertise and experience to identify problems that may be obscure to an individual.
But there are advantages to the DIY option. Engaging in maintenance tasks on your own not only gives you a sense of empowerment but also helps you understand how your vehicle works.
Things like changing the oil or replacing air filters can offer insights into your car's workings and a feeling of accomplishment. While professional services are essential for keeping your vehicle in shape, performing its maintenance can be fulfilling and educational.
Neglecting car maintenance can have consequences. It leads to strain from potential major repairs and poses significant safety risks associated with driving a poorly maintained vehicle.
Skipping checkups and necessary upkeep can affect the vehicle's performance, increasing the chances of accidents or breakdowns.
Although regular maintenance may feel like an inconvenience or an additional expense, ensuring your vehicle operates safely and effectively is also a cost.
Prioritising maintenance is an investment in your peace of mind and safety on the road.
In conclusion, proper car maintenance is vital for new drivers to keep their vehicles reliable, safe, and efficient.
Be sure to familiarise yourself with these upkeep duties and incorporate them into your schedule. Doing so will not only improve your driving enjoyment but also cultivate a feeling of accountability and satisfaction in owning a vehicle.
Enjoy the road.
