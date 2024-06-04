47B Warbler Crescent, North Narooma

With modern charm and timeless design, this duplex villa promises an unmatched living experience.
"When you first enter, the quality of the construction is evident," said John Murray real estate agent.
"It's a brand new build, nobody has ever lived here. You can really make your mark."
Practicality meets luxury with a flat entrance and internal access from the large, oversized double garage.
Once inside, you will discover three spacious bedrooms, each featuring built-in robes and plush carpets. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe and a stunning ensuite.
The raked ceiling allows abundant natural light to flood the lounge, dining, and kitchen areas, creating an inviting and airy atmosphere, while plantation shutters add a touch of sophistication throughout the property.
"There is great light spilling in throughout the home. It's fantastic," Mr Murray said.
The kitchen is a chef's dream. It features a pantry, Bosch appliances, a dishwasher, oven, induction stove top, stainless steel double sink, and soft-close cabinets.
Step outside to the north-facing undercover entertaining deck and enjoy a fully fenced backyard with landscaped gardens, and ample space for a boat trailer or caravan.
This villa is designed for year-round comfort and with sustainability in mind.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.