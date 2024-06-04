Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips faces up to a battle with large tumour

GE
By Glenn Ellard
June 4 2024 - 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, has been admitted to a Sydney hospital for surgery to remove a large oral tumour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.