Mercy rule invoked as Eden Tigers run rampant over Bay

The final result was certainly not what Batemans Bay would have liked.
Even knowing they faced a challenging season due to player shortages and club personnel changes, having two senior results called early due to the "mercy rule" would sting.
In round eight of Group 16 rugby league, the reserve grade Bay Tigers went down 62-0 to the visiting Eden Tigers.
After Eden piled on 11 unanswered tries, full time was called early.
Under NSW Rugby League community rugby league rules, any senior game is to stop immediately upon the points differential reaching 60 points.
For Batemans Bay, the day didn't improve from there, with the first grade game also finishing up a little early once the scoreline hit 72-12 to the visitors.
Captain-coach of Eden Blake Robinson said he felt for the Bay team, given many of the players had backed up from reserves just to get trounced once again.
However, he said it wasn't all positive from Eden's perspective either.
"Games like that can be fun - but really they are more annoying than anything," Robinson said.
"It was like we got excited and got to chuck the ball around, but then it becomes hard to keep your head in the game and you clock off.
"To leak 12 points late in the game, we clocked off."
While Robinson was happy with a win, he was less than impressed that Batemans Bay was able to cross twice in the late stages of the game.
"It's a concern when you get to the tough games - those 12 points could really cost you," he said.
Such a game could be next up for Eden.
This weekend there was a general bye due to the King's Birthday long weekend.
But the following round nine clash will see Eden heading to Tathra to take on the Sea Eagles.
On Saturday, Tathra defeated the Cooma Stallions 26-16, raising money for mental health support in the process.
The Sea Eagles used the game as their mental health round, celebrating each try in a unique fashion.
Michael Finucane's surfing celebration won the acclaim of judges, with $500 donated to his charities of choice, RUOK? and cystic fibrosis.
Meanwhile, in the other round eight first grade games, Moruya hosted Snowy River but was not able to topple the ladder leader, going down 28-20.
The Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs were also too good for the Bega Roosters, downing them 36-10.
One-sided games were also the order of the day in reserve grade.
The Moruya Sharks were far too good for Snowy River, 58-0, while Tathra toppled Cooma 52-10 and the Bulldogs defeated Bega 28-6.
Following the long weekend bye, Moruya will travel to Bombala, Snowy River will host Bega, and Merimbula-Pambula will take on Batemans Bay.
