Historic improvements to Moruya Post Office, pharmacy

We note with pleasure that the status of our local Post Office has been raised to fifth grade. This elevation has been brought about by the increase in business, which also necessitates the enlarging of the building and staff.
At her residence on Tuesday last the death occurred of Mrs Guy, wife of Mr George Guy, JP, one of Bateman's Bay highly esteemed residents.
Mr AH Weatherby, who purchased McKeon's blocks at the corner of Queen and Vulcan Streets for the purpose of building an up-to-date shop for his pharmacy, has received so many applications to lease the same, that he has wisely decided to build four shops and two dwellings.
The contractors, Messrs A Coppin and C Stuart are making good progress with the granite foundations. The outer walls of the building will be composed of concrete bricks, and the whole construction will be a vast improvement to that part of the town.
Before many months have passed, we ought to see a vast improvement in the condition of our roads, as the Shire Council has received a grant of £1950, £975 of which is a gift from the State Loan, the remaining half being a loan, repayable by annual instalments extending over 10 years.
This money must be spent on the Princes Highway, viz, Moruya Park Flat, Trunketabilla and Coila Flats. In addition to the above sum, a special grant of £550 (through representations by President Flood and Shire Officers to Mr JCL Fitzpatrick when on his Sout Coast tour a few months ago) has been made to complete the work on Mullenderee road.
In reference to his personal representations on behalf of Messrs DJ Egan of Runnyford, Nelligen, and Greatrex of Batemans Bay, requesting the re-opening of the half-time schools at Mosquito Bay and Runnyford, the Under Secretary Department of Education informs Mr JA Perkins, MLA, that the case having been considered, approval has been given to the re-opening of the schools, to work in conjunction as half-time. A teacher will be appointed to these schools as soon as one is available.
A very pretty wedding was celebrated at All Saint's Church, Bodalla, on May 14th, when Miss Miriam Chesher, eldest daughter of Mr I Cheshire, of Moruya, was married to Mr Fred Taylor, son of Mr D Taylor, of Bodalla.
The bride, who was exquisitely gowned in white silk with wreath and veil and carried a handsome shower bouquet, was given away by her brother, Mr E Chesher. She was attended by Miss Violet Taylor as bridesmaid. Mr E Nichols acted as best man.
After the ceremony the wedding breakfast was partaken of at the residence of Mr A Baldwin.
