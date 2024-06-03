Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

Historic improvements to Moruya Post Office, pharmacy

Updated June 3 2024 - 4:57pm, first published 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We note with pleasure that the status of our local Post Office has been raised to fifth grade. This elevation has been brought about by the increase in business, which also necessitates the enlarging of the building and staff.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.