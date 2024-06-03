Historic improvements to Moruya Post Office, pharmacy

In reference to his personal representations on behalf of Messrs DJ Egan of Runnyford, Nelligen, and Greatrex of Batemans Bay, requesting the re-opening of the half-time schools at Mosquito Bay and Runnyford, the Under Secretary Department of Education informs Mr JA Perkins, MLA, that the case having been considered, approval has been given to the re-opening of the schools, to work in conjunction as half-time. A teacher will be appointed to these schools as soon as one is available.