Have your say - Draft Eurobodalla Housing Strategy

Eurobodalla Council has invited the community to have its say on the Draft Eurobodalla Housing Strategy 2024-2041.
The public exhibition period was extended from 28 days to 42 days to allow greater opportunity for concerned community members and stakeholders to read the strategy and contribute submissions.
The objectives of the Eurobodalla Housing Strategy revolve around four key themes:
The draft strategy can be downloaded from the council's website with hard copies of the strategy available at Moruya, Batemans Bay and Narooma libraries, or over the counter at council's customer service in Moruya.
Community members are encouraged to read the supporting documentation including the Housing Strategy: Background report from December 2023 and the Housing Strategy: Housing supply audit from November 2023.
Submissions can be made online through the council's website via an online form, or by emailing council@esc.nsw.gov.au.
Letters can be addressed to: The General Manager, PO Box 99, Moruya NSW 2537
The public have until Wednesday, July 10 to get a submission to council.
