Culture, Darlings, culture: art, music, books and documentaries

Central Tilba community hall is again hosting the Tilba Woodwork Show this June long weekend. In it's 28th year, the show attracts enthusiasts from all over the Eurobodalla and beyond. For both buyers and sellers this is the event of the year. From the decorative to the practical, there is something for all appreciators of wood work. The show will also include demonstrations, raffles of wooden pieces and awards, with attendees encouraged to vote in the People's Choice Award. The Dalmeny Quilters will again showcase their wonderful skills and products. Entry is $2 per adult with children under 16 years free. Saturday, June 8, from 9am - 4pm and Sunday, June 9, from 9am - 3pm.