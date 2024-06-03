Culture, Darlings, culture: art, music, books and documentaries

Book fairs
Braidwood Book Fair
Braidwood Book Fair is back this King's Birthday weekend, from Friday through to Monday. Held biannually don't miss out bookworms, to scour an amazing collection of books for all ages, DVDs, CDs, records, puzzles and 'other treasures'. This is a community event supporting local community groups - just one more reason to get out and make a day of it. June 7 - 10, Friday to Sunday 9am - 4pm, Monday 9am - 2pm.
Batemans Bay Book Fair
Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens is hosting it's annual pre-loved book fair. Grab a book this long weekend, feel the paper between the fingers, the grass between the toes and take some time for a long read. All proceeds will go back to support the Garden. Saturday, June 8 through to Monday, June 10, 10am - 3pm daily. For more information visit www.erbg.org.au/news-and-events/upcoming-events/calendar/book-fair-batemans-bay
Live music
Ash Grunwald
What better way to soak up the soulful surf sounds of Ash Grunwald than in the relaxed grounds of Tilba Winery. A stalwart of Australian blues, roots and surf beats, Ash is touring his new single 'Life Without You', and whether a long time fan or new to the party, it's an evening that will simply delight. Not to mention the Tilba cellar door and brewery on tap. Tickets available through Moshtix, Tilba Valley Winery and Alehouse, from 5pm Sunday, June 9.
Art / Sustainability
Cardog Designs
Repurposing for Resilience (RfR) is hosting artist / scrap-smith Sharon Cornthwaite of Cardog Designs in their Waste Art Space, located at the Moruya transfer station. Sharon who is well known for her jewellry making is also a small scale sculptor, working with found and repurposed materials. In it's final days, Sharon's work will be on display in the space until Friday, June 7 from 9.30am-2.30pm.
Craft show
Tilba Woodwork Show
Central Tilba community hall is again hosting the Tilba Woodwork Show this June long weekend. In it's 28th year, the show attracts enthusiasts from all over the Eurobodalla and beyond. For both buyers and sellers this is the event of the year. From the decorative to the practical, there is something for all appreciators of wood work. The show will also include demonstrations, raffles of wooden pieces and awards, with attendees encouraged to vote in the People's Choice Award. The Dalmeny Quilters will again showcase their wonderful skills and products. Entry is $2 per adult with children under 16 years free. Saturday, June 8, from 9am - 4pm and Sunday, June 9, from 9am - 3pm.
Film
The Road to Patagonia
By popular demand, the Kinema in Narooma will be screening 'The Road to Patagonia' for two days only June 8 and 9. An epic documentary filmed over 16 years of film-makers Matty Hannon and Heather Hillier's lives, it follows what is initially a surfing adventure as it evolves into a journey of love, self-discovery and realisation. Very much a documentary for our times and confronting the questions of what it is to be human on this planet, this stunning film has won award after award. Simply not to be missed. Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, with 3pm sessions only both days. Bookings online or at the Kinema Narooma.
Artist talk
Twilight Evening with Leeanne Hunter
Wiradjuri / Yorta Yorta artist Leeanne Hunter has a career spanning 35 years in the arts. Her work is deeply rooted in her cultural connection, creating fine art and hand crafted products for commercial and private use. A permanent exhibitor at The Gallery Mogo, Leeanne is the gallery's featured artist from June 2 - August 4, and her stunning work will be on exhibition and for sale seven days a week from 10am - 4pm. Join Leeanne at The Gallery Mogo for a Twilight Evening, with drinks and nibbles where she will talk about her artistic journey and practice. From 4pm, Saturday, June 8.
Book launch
'Get Happy and Free'
Best selling local author Lunaria Gaia is set to release her second book 'Get Happy and Free'. Following the worldwide success of her book 'Perfectly Imperfect', Lunaria will be launching her highly anticipated follow up at an in-person event at Crumb Cafe,. Gaia will be speaking about the book and signing copies. RSVP by Thursday, June 6 to gethappy@lunariagaia.com. Wednesday, June 12 from 5.30 - 7.30pm, Batehaven.
