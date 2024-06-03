Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Culture, Darlings, culture: art, music, books and documentaries

VS
By Victoria Silk
Updated June 3 2024 - 3:54pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The biannual Braidwood Book Fair is back this King's Birthday Weekend. Picture stock.
The biannual Braidwood Book Fair is back this King's Birthday Weekend. Picture stock.

Book fairs

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VS

Victoria Silk

Journalist

Journalist with Bay Post - Moruya Examiner - Narooma News. Covering local people, stories and events is my wheelhouse. Please get in touch if you have a story you would like to see covered. EMAIL vic.silk@austcommunitymedia.com.au MOB: 0429 082 049

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.