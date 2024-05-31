Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Donny Szell' joins the fleet at Broulee Surf Life Saving Club

By Stephen Moore
May 31 2024 - 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Broulee Surfers Surf Life Saving Club last month recognised one of its longest serving patrolling members, Don Szell, by naming its newest surfboat after him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.