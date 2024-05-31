'Donny Szell' joins the fleet at Broulee Surf Life Saving Club

Broulee Surfers Surf Life Saving Club last month recognised one of its longest serving patrolling members, Don Szell, by naming its newest surfboat after him.
New surfboats were usually named in honour of a club member, and the club's rowers were thrilled when the surf club agreed to their proposal to name the new boat 'Donny Szell'.
Don only learned the club was naming the boat in his honour at the commissioning of the new boat on May 4.
Surf boat commissioning is steeped in tradition, and Don was surprised when he was asked to step forward to break a bottle of champagne over the new boat.
"I'm overwhelmed to be considered in this way," Don said.
"I love the club and being involved with the rowers, and for them to want to have my name on a boat they will be taking to competitions is such an honour."
Don is one of the club's longest serving club members, joining in 1989 and patrolling Broulee beach every year for nearly 35 years.
His commitment as a volunteer was recognised with a National Patrol Service Award for 25 years' service, and in 1998 he was awarded club patrol person of the year.
Don has also been an active member of the surfboat community and attended the 1994 Australian Surf Life Saving Championships as part of Broulee's surf boat team.
More recently, he has taken up sweeping and coaching for the surfboat crews who train on Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra.
The club's surfboat crews, who are active and train both in Broulee and Canberra, have spent the last 12 months raising the almost $30,000 needed to purchase a new surfboat.
The boat was built just in time for the crews to compete in it at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships in Queensland in April where they won a silver medal.
Club president Gary Pettigrove commended the crews for their fundraising effort.
"The rowers have had a new boat in their sights for a while now," he said.
"But it's a significant investment for a small club. I'm proud of how much work they put into raising the money."
The rowers, or "boaties", held sausage sizzles, wine tastings, a race on Lake Burley Griffin, and a raffle offering advertising space on the new boat as a prize to raise the funds for the boat.
Local business, TrussWorks Frames and Trusses, made up the shortfall that allowed them to purchase the boat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.