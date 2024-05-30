Parkinson's support group enjoys a day at the races

Some members of the Eurobodalla Parkinson's Support Group (EPSG) went to the Moruya Races on Sunday, May 26, and had a wonderful day.
Good company, great weather - but sadly no winners.
The group has now attended the Moruya Races for the last three years.
Ken Brown, manager of the Moruya Jockey Club, gives the group complimentary passes, priority parking and a marquee.
Ken providing so much assistance allows members with walking difficulties and in wheelchairs easy access to the course.
The EPSG, which has been going for 32 years, is a self-help support group for people with Parkinson's Disease, their carers, families, friends and other interested people who mostly live in the Eurobodalla Shire.
There are approximately 150,000 people in Australia living with Parkinson's, and quite a few live in the Eurobodalla shire.
Fifty Australians are diagnosed with Parkinson's every day.
Whether you have been living with Parkinson's for a while or are newly diagnosed, sharing your questions and feelings about Parkinson's and learning from others who know exactly what you are talking about really does help.
You can also learn more from the books and videos in the EPSG's comprehensive library.
Guest speakers keep members up-to-date with the latest research, medication, dietary issues, care facilities and much more.
The group and their carers meet monthly on the third Tuesday at the Moruya Golf Club 10am for a 10.30am start.
For further information email eurobodallparkinsonssg@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.