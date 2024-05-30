Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Parkinson's support group enjoys a day at the races

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 30 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 3:56pm
Some members of the Eurobodalla Parkinson's Support Group (EPSG) went to the Moruya Races on Sunday, May 26, and had a wonderful day.

