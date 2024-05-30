Young people are vulnerable this winter; Blackshaw Coastal's Winter Appeal

With only a few days until winter and with temperatures dropping, for many people in the community, tough times are about to get even tougher.
Electricity and food prices are soaring, housing is not a given, and nothing is getting cheaper.
Batemans Bay median rental prices have been reported at $570 per week, an increase of six per cent over the last quarter.
Real estate agents Blackshaw Coastal are well aware of the housing crisis, they witness it on a daily basis. This awareness prompted the Batemans Bay business to tackle the issue last year with their winter and then Christmas appeals.
This winter they are again encouraging the community who can, to help them give back, in partnership with not-for-profit organisation Campbell Page.
Owner at Blackshaw Coastal Pat Jameson said the partnership works well because Campbell Page understands where the needs are and who can be helped directly.
"They know - most of these people are their clients," she said.
"Not all of them are homeless, some of them are in insecure housing, they don't have permanent homes and they help them.
"As soon as they [Campbell Page] do the pick-up they deliver it within two days and it's all local within the shire."
Pat was referring to the goods that are donated to the appeal. Blackshaw Coastal, located in Orient Street in the centre of the shopping precinct in Batemans Bay, is a convenient location for a drop-off point.
Campbell Page then collects from here, and distributes the goods according to need.
Pat and her team have been accepting donations since the beginning of May and will continue to do so throughout June.
The reception and waiting area of the office has been inundated with donations of non-perishable foods, blankets, thick jackets and hoodies and knitted goods.
Pat said that last year she was overwhelmed with the compassion that was exhibited through the appeal, observing that often people who themselves may be struggling wanted to help.
"I think people just feel helpless, because we all know that it is a problem and people just don't know how to address it...so these are things we are looking for," she said, indicating the stacks of donated food, clothing and blankets.
"We've had the Broulee Ladies Sewing Group - they have knitted gloves, beanies, blankets.
"A local podiatrist has donated three $50 Coles vouchers and some blankets."
Campbell Page CEO Paul Barbaro said the Winter Appeal aims to support young people aged between 13-17 in particular.
"This past 12 months has been particularly difficult, with the cost-of-living crisis hitting young people and low-income earners hard," he said.
"Unfortunately, at Campbell Page we are seeing too many local families struggle financially, and this is being compounded by a critical shortage of housing options.
"This often leads to overcrowding in family homes, many young people 'couch surfing', or even becoming homeless."
Campbell Page advised that non-perishable foods may include tins of baked beans and spaghetti; canned vegetables and fruit; canned tuna and canned soup; instant noodles and pasta; breakfast cereals; coffee sachets and tea bags; vegemite, honey or peanut butter; muesli bars, snack bars or biscuits; and long-life milk.
Warm clothing including beanies; gloves; scarves; new socks; warm hoodies, jumpers and jackets; and warm bedding including blankets; doonas; and sleeping bags will also be gratefully accepted.
Cash donations will be put towards purchasing swags.
Donations will be accepted up until June 30, 2024. For more information or to make a donation, call or visit Blackshaw Coastal Real Estate, 1a Orient Street, Batemans Bay, phone (02) 4472 4758.
