Water salute for Marine Rescue boat Narooma 30's return

By Victoria Silk
May 30 2024 - 12:40pm
The arrival of the newly refitted Marine Rescue vessel Narooma 30 was heralded Saturday, May 25 by a water arch formed by Narooma fire and rescue hoses from the shore.

