$1.7m grant for Mogo Public School hall upgrade

A new hall and learning space will be constructed at Mogo Public School thanks to the latest round of funding under the federal government's Schools Upgrade Fund.
Mogo Public School has been granted $1.7million under round two of the fund, which aims to assist public schools with the greatest need, including schools with high numbers of students from a low-socio economic background, First Nations students, and students with disability.
Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips congratulated principal Lynn Dallas and some very happy Mogo Public students on the announcement when she visited on Friday, May 24.
"Small schools are great schools, and this additional funding will provide a fantastic new learning space for our students," she said.
"There's always so much happening at Mogo Public School, and I know the new facilities will help children learn, connect and celebrate together."
Ms Phillips said the funding was an important step towards building a better and fairer education system.
"This funding delivers upgrades to schools that need it most and will ensure our local students have access to a quality education, including access to quality facilities to learn in and play on," she said.
"The Australian government's Schools Upgrade Fund is making a real difference to schools, teachers and students in my electorate of Gilmore and across NSW.
"Whether it is funding to build new classrooms, or a new hall, everyone wins when local schools get more support so teachers and students can enjoy better facilities."
Mogo Public School is one of 52 schools in NSW that will benefit from a share of $68million in grants to build or upgrade infrastructure.
The funding is part of a more than $250million commitment by the Albanese government to improve school infrastructure.
