Bodalla artist collective finds a new nest

It's exciting times for the artist collective Artisans Nest in Bodalla as it has relocated to the newly refurbished Old Stables next to the historic Bodalla Pub.
Artisans Nest has showcased the work of many of Eurobodalla's finest artists over the past 13 years. The move will see the collective move from the gallery in the Old Grooms Cottage next to Bodalla Dairy Shed.
The brand new gallery space is on the opposite side of the highway where an historic precinct is being established.
The move will provide a new experience for regular customers, many of whom return again and again to shop for original and unique artworks.
President JennyRose Brosch was excited by the new space and the opportunity to showcase her artists in a new setting.
"This is an exciting new venture for Artisans Nest and the talented artists whose creative designs and artworks make us a well known and respected entity in the Eurobodalla," she said
Artisans Nest is a not-for-profit artist's collective. Artists display expertise using a variety of tools and methods to create handmade and unique works of art which are all for sale.
From sculpture, to ceramics, oils and watercolours as well as a strong tradition of wearable art pieces, Artisans Nest's 12 member artists are prolific in their production of works.
Each artist member also works in the gallery at least two days a month, often providing hands-on knowledge to the customer about the pieces for sale.
Artisans Nest is open seven days a week in summer and school holidays. Winter opening includes both days of the weekend and several through the week.
Opening days and hours can be found on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.