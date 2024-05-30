Anglers snap up prizes at Merimbula Classic

The 2024 MBGLAC Snapper Classic held over the weekend was very successful.
Nearly all anglers caught snapper fishing the reefs from Long Point to Green Cape.
Other fishing outside was a bit harder on the weekend due to a strong inshore current running to the south.
There were sand and tiger flathead being caught in depths of 30 to 50 meters of water from Tura Heads to Long Point.
There were also a few gummy shark and flying gurnard being caught in amongst the flathead.
All our local estuaries are fishing well.
There are so many Australian salmon in every system.
The Merimbula salmon are around 60cm in length.
There are also some nice 50 plus cm tailor along with dusky flathead and mulloway being caught up the top lake in Merimbula.
On the edges of the channel are some nice trevally and bream, but catching them could be a problem with the amount of salmon around.
The trout fishing is still happening.
Fishing the banks with Power Bait is catching quite a few rainbow trout and the odd brown.
If you're thinking of heading up to fish the rivers, there are new bag limits that have been put in place, so make sure you check them out before you get caught having done the wrong thing.
There can't be too many fish on the surf beaches as all the salmon seem to have moved into our estuaries.
The MBGLAC clubrooms at Spencers Park in Merimbula are open every Friday night, opening at 6pm.
Come down and win a meat try, sponsored by Goodall's Butchers in our raffle and catch up on the latest fishing reports. All welcome.
