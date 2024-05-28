Musical theatre, queer pride, hip swaying and golf - it's all happening

Join Geoffrey Odgers for insight and tips on creating collages in the 3-hour workshop. Geoffrey, who is currently displaying at Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre until June 16, is a south coast artist who has worked in the medium for many years. A strong believer in art for art's sake, this will be a hands-on workshop giving the participant an opportunity to experiment with colour combinations and techniques that can be applied to their own projects. Tickets are $120 and bookings are essential.Saturday, June 1 from 12.30pm - 3.30pm. For more information and bookings head to www.thebas.com.au/workshops-and-events/whats-on/events/workshop-collage-techniques-with-geoffrey-odgers