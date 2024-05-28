Musical theatre, queer pride, hip swaying and golf - it's all happening

Golf
Charity Golf Day
Grab a team of three and join Marine Rescue Narooma for some golf and charity raising on Friday, May 31. With a shotgun start and an ambrose format, come and play one of the best public golf courses in NSW at Narooma Golf Club. The cost is $60 per player and includes an all day barbecue from 8am with tee off at 9am. To enter a team contact the pro shop on 02 4476 0500. Friday, May 31 from 8am.
Art workshop
Collage techniques with Geoffrey Odgers
Join Geoffrey Odgers for insight and tips on creating collages in the 3-hour workshop. Geoffrey, who is currently displaying at Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre until June 16, is a south coast artist who has worked in the medium for many years. A strong believer in art for art's sake, this will be a hands-on workshop giving the participant an opportunity to experiment with colour combinations and techniques that can be applied to their own projects. Tickets are $120 and bookings are essential.Saturday, June 1 from 12.30pm - 3.30pm. For more information and bookings head to www.thebas.com.au/workshops-and-events/whats-on/events/workshop-collage-techniques-with-geoffrey-odgers
Music
Lachy Hamilton Quartet
Sit back and enjoy an afternoon of al fresco music with saxophonist Lachy Hamilton together with trumpeter Warwick Alder. Lachy learnt his craft from James Morrison and Don Burrows, while Warwick was a founding member of James Morrison's first band. This afternoon promises to be a musical treat for lovers of improvised and contemporary music. Staged within the a beautiful natural setting - remember to bring a rug and a picnic. Saturday, June 1 from noon at Bingie Pottery, tickets are $35 from www.ticketebo.com.au/bingie-pottery/on-the-road-again-john-the-potter-concerts-presents-lachy-hamilton-quartet
Festival
Queerobodalla Launch
Pride Month kicks off in the Eurobodalla with a month long festival on Sunday, June 2. The Queerobodalla Launch will take place at Moruya's Riverside Park from 11am with music, food, a pooch parade, yoga, resource stalls, queer musicians, performers and artists. Throughout the month of June events will be held across the Eurobodalla to celebrate diversity, inclusion and community. For more information visit www.facebook.com/queerobodalla. This event is free, with other events through the month ticketed. Sunday, June 2 11am - 3pm.
Music and Dance
Los Zafiros
Los Zafiros Latin Dance are coming to Tukka Licensed Cafe in Moruya. A 7-piece Latin band led by Argentinian singer Florencia, and featuring violin, guitar, trombone, piano keyboard, double bass, drum and percussion they promise to get you moving to their authentic Latin beats. Come early and brush up on your moves with a salsa class taught by Elise May. Tickets range from $20 - $30, with under 18s free. Salsa class kicks off from 1.30pm and the band at 2pm. Tickets are available at www.events.humanitix.com/los-zafiros-latin-dance-band. Sunday, June 2.
Musical theatre
The Grandparents Club
The multi talented Wendy Harmer has written a comedy musical and it's coming to Bay Pavillions. 'The Grandparents Club' speaks to and for the modern grandparent of Australia today, but this is a play that will cross generations and delight . With music by the award winning composer / song writer John Field, it promises to be a rollicking good time. Embarking on a statewide regional tour, 'The Grandparents Club' is making it's debut in Batemans Bay Thursday, May 30 for two shows, 3pm and 7pm. Bookings essential at www.baypavilions.com.au/whats-on/
Workshop
Smartphone and tablet workshop
Join The Tec Exec for this informative workshop for anyone who would like to up-skill their use of smartphones and tablets. Topics will include how to update and maintain these devises, downloading useful and popular Apps, device security, pros and cons of internet banking, social media, internet safety and more. To be held at Narooma Golf Club Monday, June 3 from 10am - noon, this is a free session but bookings are essential. Call Trish on 0414 442 707
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.