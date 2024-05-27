'Bridge to nowhere' to become part of $6.5million coastal trail

Work on the Coastal Headlands Walking Trail continues apace, with plans for it to be complete by the end of the year.
The 14.5km trail will connect Batehaven to McKenzies Beach via existing natural bush tracks, with added raised walkways, viewing platforms and information signs to help show off Eurobodalla's coast, diverse nature and unique Aboriginal heritage.
Surf Beach residents raised concerns last month when a metal footbridge was installed at the end of Newth Place, seemingly leading nowhere but overgrown scrub and private backyards.
"I wonder how ratepayers in the Eurobodallla feel about these expensive footbridges going in when some of them still don't have kerb and guttering?" one resident asked the Bay Post.
Eurobodalla Shire Council responded to queries by Bay Post by confirming the bridge was part of the ongoing Coastal Headland Walking Trail project.
A council spokesperson said the bridge cost $36,857 to design, manufacture and install, and more than a "bridge to nowhere", was part of the $6.5million trail of improved bridges, stairways and walking tracks.
Council said project was mostly funded by federal and state government bushfire recovery and regional development grants, with contributions from Rotary Club and the council.
Project details including updates on the works and planned outcomes can be found on the council website under the 'Major projects' tab.
On the project page, council pointed out construction of the trail - from Observation Point in the north to Pretty Point in the south - would be low-impact and only where required.
"This will include erosion control, upgrading walkways and stairways, providing footbridges, safety barriers and information signs.
"We will reroute the trail around any sensitive areas and keep vegetation trimming to a minimum so we don't widen the track any more than necessary.
"We'll remove invasive weeds along the way and replant with native species to enhance the natural environment."
